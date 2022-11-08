Know The Difference Between Total And Partial Lunar Eclipse Pulse oi-Pundreeka Valli

Tuesday evening sky on 08 November 2022 will witness the formation of a total lunar eclipse. This year on 08 November, people have a chance to witness a blood moon, occurring due to the moon passing into the earth's shadow upon the alignment of the Sun, Earth and Moon causing a total Lunar eclipse.

Total Chandra Grahan or Lunar eclipse is not going to occur for the next three years from now as per NASA. The moon turns 'Copper Red colour during this time and hence is christened as a blood moon.

The last lunar eclipse which was a partial eclipse in nature was visible in India on 19 November 2021. It is a better idea not to miss the lunar eclipse of this time as the next time one gets to see a partial lunar eclipse will be on 28 October 2023.

The lunar eclipse unlike the solar eclipse is not harmful to the eyes as it only projects the light of Sun and nothing of its own. On the Indian subcontinent, we will be able to catch a view of it only on Tuesday from 03:46 pm up to 04:29 pm. It will be partially obscured by the earth till 05:11 pm.

An eclipse is a natural event in which celestial objects are temporarily blocked due to the moving of the celestial body into the shadow of another object or due to the passing in of the celestial body between two celestial objects. When the Moon moves into the shadow of the Earth, it is termed an eclipse. A lunar eclipse is caused when the moon moves into the shadow of the Earth. It can be seen that lunar eclipses occur only during a full moon. Lunar Eclipse, which lasts longer than a Solar eclipse, occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into the Earth's shadow, a lunar eclipse lasts between 30 minutes to over an hour.

A lunar eclipse is divided into three types: Penumbral eclipse, Partial eclipse, and Total eclipse. When the moon just passes through the Earth's Penumbra the eclipse is Penumbral. When the Moon passes into the Earth's Umbra region, a partial lunar eclipse occurs. When the moon entirely circles within the umbra region of the Earth total lunar eclipse occurs which combines all three phases. The moon does not appear totally dark in a total lunar eclipse.

About 35 percent of lunar eclipses are penumbral in nature. They cannot be viewed with a telescope. About the 30 percent of eclipses are Partial Lunar Eclipses. About 35 percent of lunar eclipses are total eclipses and they offer fantastic views usually.

Depending on the Earth's atmosphere, in a total eclipse, the moon takes on different hues ranging from dark brown or red to yellow or bright orange.

Difference Between Total And Partial Lunar Eclipse

Total Lunar Eclipse

The moon in its entirety is shadowed by the darkest part of the earth in this context. It is when the Moon passes through the Umbra region of full shadow created by the Earth on the Moon, that the total lunar eclipse is formed. The Sunlight that enters the earth is refracted into the Umbra and hits the moon which is why Moon acquires a red hue.

Partial Lunar Eclipse

Partial lunar eclipse is when the earth comes in between the full moon and the sun and the Sun, Earth and Moon are not aligned in a straight line. Some part of the moon may be shadowed by the Umbra and the rest will be covered by the penumbra, the outer part of the Earth's shadow. Lunar Eclipse is never annular and the Moon's ring can never be fully visible due to the bigger size of the earth.

We get to witness the total lunar eclipse when the Earth obstructs the direct light from Sun to Moon, by coming in between the Sun and the Moon. When the Earth comes in between full Moon and the Sun, partial lunar eclipse occurs.

1. When Penumbral eclipse begins Earth's Penumbra starts covering the Moon.

2. Partial eclipse begins when the Umbra region of Earth starts covering the Moon.

3. Maximum eclipse occurs when the Moon is mostly covered by Umbra. (Fully covered by Umbra when it's total eclipse)

4. Partial eclipse ends when Umbra region passes, and Moon enters Penumbra region again.

5. Penumbral eclipse ends when Penumbra region also passes, and there's no longer Earth's shadow on the moon.

The total Lunar eclipse begins on 08 November at 05:32 pm and ends at 06:18 pm. It lasts for about 45 minutes 52 seconds.

Lunar eclipse happens when the moon is near a node at full moon (Purnima) whereas solar eclipses occur when it is near a node at new moon (Amavasya).

Partial eclipse is called so because the moon does not block the Sun entirely.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

