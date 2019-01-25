Hilarious Video Of Mum Hitting Her Daughter With Flip-flop Is Viral

There are some videos which we can totally relate to as these remind us of our childhood, and one such video is doing the rounds where a woman is seen throwing a flip-flop at her daughter.
Check out the details of this hilarious video where the mother is seen hitting the kid, and it is hilarious as it hits her while she is running for her life!
This Video Is Not From India
Well, it is not only Indians who are famous for this trick of hitting their kids with slippers! This incident is from an undisclosed location in Mexico.
The Mother Was Pissed With Her Daughter
In the video, it seemed like the mother was pissed with her daughter, and they took to their streets with their fight and the daughter is seen running while the crowd is heard cheering the mother says, "go on, hit her, hit her!"
The Aim Was Perfect!
Though the girl was able to run as far as possible, the mother did hit her target well as she hit her daughter's head. The flying flip-flop hit was hard enough to put her daughter down.
The Video
Isn't it hilarious as the mother chasing her daughter and hitting her with the flip-flop would remind most of us of our childhood?
What do you think of this?
