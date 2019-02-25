ENGLISH

    Poor Grandpa Ate Half A Tub Of Paint Thinking It To Be Yogurt!

    By

    When you have grandparents at home, the scene of them handling few things amazes us, and certain stints can leave you in splits!

    Here is one such case of a cute grandpa who is 90 years old and all that he did was gulp down half the tub of paint as he thought that it was his favourite yoghurt!

    This Grandpa Ate Half A Tub Of Paint Thinking It To Be Yogurt!

    Check out the funny incident that was shared by his granddaughter and his story is all viral.

    Array

    His Granddaughter Shared His Picture On Twitter!

    The cute grandpa who is named as Bobby became famous after his granddaughter Alex Stein shared a picture of his on her Twitter account.

    Array

    The Cute Grandpa Had His Lips Covered In Paint!

    The cute granddad had his lips covered in mint-coloured paint. She tagged the picture as, "Sooo my grandpa ate half a quart of paint today thinking it was yoghurt."

    Array

    This Grandpa Loves Yoghurt And Lives For It!

    The tweet has got 501,344 likes and over 177,132 retweets within just two days of posting. It took no time for the netizens to react to it.

    He Is All Fine!

    For those who were wondering about his health after the nasty consumption of paint, a video was shared where he showed his funny side and his granddaughter updated that he was doing all good as his stomach was completely unfazed!

    Don't you think this is cute? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral news viral stories internet
    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 17:01 [IST]
