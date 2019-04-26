ENGLISH

    Student Rushed To Hospital After Crying Non-Stop While Watching Avengers

    By

    People love watching their favourite movies that they get completely involved in it. After watching Avengers: Endgame, a crazy fan had to be admitted to hospital since she cried for straight 3 hours!

    The incident happened in China where the 21-year-old student and her friends went to watch the first screening of the movie.

    Avengers

    It is reported that the girl whose identity has not been revealed was deeply engrossed in the plot developments. While her other friends were also seen sobbing quietly, this particular girl was crying and breathing heavily after watching some of the emotional scenes.

    Once the movie got over the girl felt a sudden pain in her chest and she had trouble breathing.

    It was reported that her limbs started feeling numb and she displayed symptoms of spasms. When her friends noticed her health deteriorate, they had called an ambulance and rushed her to the hospital.

    The doctors who examined her revealed that the girl suffered from hyperventilation. This is a condition that occurs when the individual cries continuously for hours.

    The girl was treated by giving an oxygen mask and the doctors ensured that she remained calm until her symptoms went away.

    Though the girl was discharged from the hospital the same evening, it makes us wonder how crazy and emotional we humans get attached to these fictional characters!

    What is your take on this? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 13:16 [IST]
