The Most Mysterious Places Of India Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

India is a country of vast culture and religious beliefs that you would not find in any other country. There are also some mysteries that do not have any answers.

In this article, we present you the details of the most mysterious places in India. Check them out as you will be astonished about their existence and the interesting history behind it.

Rameshwaram In Tamil Nadu Rameshwaram Temple is in Tamil Nadu and it holds immense importance in the Hindu mythology. This is the place mentioned in Ramayana, where Lord Rama's Vanara Sena had built a bridge of floating stones all the way to Sri Lanka. These stones really do exist as mentioned in the Ramayana. The Marshes Of West Bengal The marshes of West Bengal get spooky in the dark as this place has been freaking out the fishermen here for ages. It is said that there have been many sightings of unnatural glowing lights during the night and these unusual light is of different colours. The fishermen are often left confused due to these lights and some have even lost their lives. Vrindavan Gardens According to Hindu scriptures, it is believed that Lord Krishna married over 16000 women. There are several gardens and temples dedicated to him and this garden is special as it is believed that the trees in this garden supposedly transform themselves into ‘Gopis' or the women who herd the cows. Locals claim that no humans or animal can enter the garden post nightfall. Those who have gone to experience it are believed to have suffered from dementia. The Red Region A vast forest reserve named Idukki, or the ‘Red Region', is one of the mysterious places in India. It is said that here, one can witness red-coloured rain and this unusual phenomenon first occurred on 25 July 2001. The rain had stained the clothes and buildings as it poured. When the locals collected this unusual blood-red downpour, it turned into clean water with red particles that settled at the bottom. After a research was done by the scientists, it was found that the red particles were airborne spores of the locally growing alga in the region.