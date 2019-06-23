Man’s Shiny Bald Head Caused A Problem At The Passport Office Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

When you are working in an office where you have to interact with different types of people on a daily basis, you tend to be prepared with all possible ways to handle any unwanted or awkward situation.

This is what exactly happened at a passport office where the officers had to be ready to handle an unexpected situation. A man's shiny bald head became a hurdle when his picture for the passport was being clicked.

The video of the entire incident was recently shared by a netizen named Nazirul Nazrin. In the video, one can see a bald man who was facing an issue while the immigration authorities were clicking his passport picture at the Malaysia Immigration Department.

His bald head was apparently too reflective and this caused the picture to reflect the flashlight and as a result, it could not meet the standards for a decent passport photo.

We bet this is not the first time that the immigration officers had to face this situation as they were pretty cool and very professional about the whole situation. They seemed to have handled such cases in the past as they came up with a solution in no time.

In the video, two immigration officers were seen holding some sort of black panels over the man's head as the dark black panels would help to reduce the glare and as a result, this would prevent his shiny bald head from reflecting the light above his head!

Watch the video here.

The man went home with a new passport.

Though this is just one single case that was caught on camera and shared, we wonder what more do these immigration officers face as challenges. Don't you think that the officers managed to overcome the challenge?