    Man Was So Drunk He Did Not Realise His Eyeball Falling Off!

    By

    Getting drunk can lead to haphazard accidents and this case is a perfect example!

    A man lost his eyesight after his eyeball popped out in an accident and was left on the floor for hours!

    Check out the details of this bizarre incident.

    The Incident Happened In China

    The man who is 26-year-old (name withheld) was apparently in a very drunk state when he had an accident. He slipped and fell at his residence in Lixia district in Jinan, Shandong province, China.

    His Family Rushed Him To Hospital

    When the man was found in an unconscious state covered in a pool of blood, the horrified family members rushed him to the hospital. This was almost 6 hours after the accident.

    The Doctors Realised That The Man’s Eyeball Was Missing!

    The doctors who examined the man were shocked to find that the patient's eyeball was missing. After a short while, the medics received a phone call from the man's house revealing that they had found his eyeball.

    The Eyeball Was Detached For Too Long!

    The doctors revealed that the man's eye was beyond repair as it had been detached for too long. The eyeball was contaminated after it was left in the open for so many hours.

    The Man Lost His Sight!

    The medics revealed that the man's extraocular muscles and optic nerves were completely torn and there was very little they could do to save the man from getting infected. Hence they stitched up the wound.

    The man is currently recovering from the accident.

    What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 18:05 [IST]
