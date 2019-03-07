ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    10 Fake Viral Pictures On The Internet That Look Real

    By

    There are several images that are being circulated on the internet and they look so real that most of the times, people get confused with the facts.

    Whether the creators of these pictures do it for fun or not, such pictures go viral in no time and at least half of the people seeing these pictures believe them to be real. Some of the iconic images that are even circulated to this day are also fake. Check them out.

    Array

    The Lion Going Through CAT Scan!

    This picture belongs to 1970. The picture was used as the intro of a film production company.

    Array

    This Is Just An Edited Photo!

    Well, this is not an angry kitten, it is just that they have added eyebrows to the poor kitten that it makes it look like an angry kitten.

    Array

    Fake Picture Of 9/11 That Most Of Us Believed Was True!

    This is such a relief to those who have been haunted by the fake picture of a tourist clicking pictures right before the 9/11 attack. We bet this revelation will make you angry!

    Array

    No Einstein Was Not Riding A Cycle At The Time Of Explosion!

    This photo of Einstein riding a bicycle during the bomb explosion is not real! This is a smart work of editing of two different images!

    Array

    This Space Shuttle Is Fake Too!

    This space shuttle also a piece of fake art, but hats off to the person who has worked on the minute detailing of the picture as it gets tough to find out which is real and which is fake!

    Array

    An Age-Old Image That Gets Circulated During Every Diwali!

    This image was rumoured to have been released by NASA during Diwali, but you need to know that it is fake!

    Array

    There Is Nothing Like A Dwarf Giraffe

    This dwarf giraffe looks so CUTE, but unfortunately, it's not real as well.

    Array

    This Does Look Edited For Sure!

    Well, you will be amazed to see that this picture is not real! Though it is different, it does look fake to some extent!

    Array

    It Is Not A Colouring Competition Here!

    Well, a black lion does not exist. This is only an edited picture of a white lion being coloured black!

    Array

    This Is Creativity For Sure!

    This is a picture that is a mix of two pictures. A castle on the top of a rock is actually fake, but one must appreciate the detailing gone in making the picture as it looks so real!

    Read more about: funny images
    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 12:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue