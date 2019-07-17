Celebrities Take A Flight To The Future With The FaceApp Challenge Pulse oi-Prithwisuta Mondal

Wrinkly pictures of young celebrities are doing rounds on social media over the past week. Fans are immensely enjoying this new-found craze of their favourite stars, who are posting photos of their aged selves with the hashtag #faceapp. Using a top trending free application called FaceApp, people from all walks of life are taking this FaceApp challenge. After all, who wouldn't want to catch a glimpse of their future selves just by the click of a button?

"Fast forward 30 yrs", "When you take a trip to the Year 3000", "Fast and furious 50" are few of the hilarious captions that went viral along with the photos. Though the first version of this app released in 2017, new and updated technology has resurfaced recently, leading to this funny obsession among people.

This mobile application is created to perform a realistic transformation of faces using a face mapping AI trick. Though the app offers three filtered versions of your face, the 'old' filter option is the one everybody seems to be addicted to.

Not only are people clicking and sharing pictures of their own 'old' selves, but Indian fan clubs are also taking it to a whole new level by posting transformed images of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Have a glance at how they might look like in thirty years from now.

image source

Cricket fanatics have jumped in on the trend too. A collage created by a user of the Indian cricket team is being widely shared across social media platforms. It makes for a great piece of entertainment.

Meanwhile, Hollywood stars like the Jonas Brothers, Dwayne Wade, Drake, Sam Smith, Scooter Braun, Iggy Azalea, Kevin Hart and Nick Bateman have taken the social media by storm with their versions of #faceapp images.

Following this challenge, a picture of Morgan Freeman posted by Chris Rock garnered thousands of likes and humorous comments on social media.

Here's how fans reacted to it:

@blastfromthepastvideogames: "He's been the same age since I was 10"

@djfloyd86: "The king of old, no app can touch that lol"

@johnoruns: "Some people will never get old"