A 'Mutant Goat' Born With Two Heads And Three Ears

There are so many bizarre cases in which animals are born, and it takes no time for superstitious people to label the weird-looking animal as a curse or a reincarnation of God.

Here is one such case of a mutant goat that was born with 2 heads and 3 ears and it took no time for the villagers to create a mess of its birth.

Check out the details of this bizarre-looking goat that died just 4 days after its birth...