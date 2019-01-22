A 'Mutant Goat' Born With Two Heads And Three Ears

There are so many bizarre cases in which animals are born, and it takes no time for superstitious people to label the weird-looking animal as a curse or a reincarnation of God.
Here is one such case of a mutant goat that was born with 2 heads and 3 ears and it took no time for the villagers to create a mess of its birth.
Check out the details of this bizarre-looking goat that died just 4 days after its birth...
The Breeder Was Clueless Of What He Was Going To Witness
The breeder did not expect of what his pet goat had in store. The mother goat was in labour for seven hours before the onlookers stepped in and helped in delivering the new arrival.
Most Read: WTH! This Woman Drinks Her Dog's Urine To Clear Acne
The Goat Was Born As A Mutant Kid
The mutant kid was with two heads, four eyes and three ears. It was unable to stand on its own due to its deformity. It also had two mouths through which the breeder was feeding it.
People Were Willing To Pay For It
Once the news spread across the village in China where the goat was born, people flocked in to see this unusual creature. According to reports, some bidders were willing to buy this weird-looking goat as they considered it to be auspicious, but the breeder did not sell it to anybody.
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- BJP-Cong Spar Over EVMs Again: This Time There Is An International Conspiracy To It
-
- ICC Awards 2018 Winners' List: Virat Kohli Sweeps Awards; Makes History
- New Upcoming Maruti Cars In India — 12 New Models In Next Two Years
- Reliance Jio To Foray Into E-Commerce Business In India
- 7 Best Monthly Income Plans To Consider For 2019
- Kangana on #MeToo: I Was Pinched On My B*tt In The Middle Of A Group
- The Surreal Mahoba, An Offbeat Gem In Uttar Pradesh
- Health Benefits Of L-arginine