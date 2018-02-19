Google Doodle Celebrates Day 11 Of The Winter Olympics

Google has been following the Winter Olympics event entirely and the mark of new doodle each day makes the entire event all the more exciting.

For today's event, Google has released the 11th doodle that is dedicated to the snow games happening in Pyeongchang.

The doodle is honouring the sporting Olympics event, by creating an animated version of ski jumping.

With each passing day, we are getting to see more detailed and intricate doodles that are letting us gain knowledge about the winter Olympics event.

About The Doodle In the doodle, one can see a blue ladybird pushing a huge ball of snow, up on a steep slope, and after a certain point, it is seen slipping on the ice. In a quick span, it is seen that the bug starts to slide down on the slope and the huge ball of ice snowball sliding down the slope! Google Doodle Celebrates Day 10 Of The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics It Looks Like A Race As the snowball is seen coming down the slope and the ladybug rushing down, it seems like the bug is competing against the snowball and vice versa. The bug is shown taking a sharp curve at a fast pace. There Is Eclipsing Of The Sun As Well! At a point, it is seen that the bug is taking a giant leap across a steep slope, and it lands on the other end while the snowball follows it and lands on the other side too. While one could see the bug jumping across, the snowball was also seen eclipsing the sun. At The End… By the end of the doodle, it is seen that the lady bird is swallowed by the ice ball, which then crosses past the finishing line, after which the crowd is seen cheering the bug.