Why Friends Are Important: Top 6 Reasons

We all know how friendship is important and how friends become a significant part of our lives. They make our lives interesting and wonderful. Beyond a doubt, one of the major benefits of having friends is that they improve our lives. They help us develop a sense of sharing be it tangible things or just inspirational or motivational words of wisdom. And usually, a friend can be casual, close, best or a role model for most of us.

Some friends may even be close to you when compared to some of the others, for example like a best friend or a motivator. Friends often give you a shoulder to cry on when you need emotional support. Your close buddies help you celebrate life when it is good, while they also give you support even during your bad times. Without friends, life can be boring as they contribute to one's happiness in a fulfilling way. Friendship can have major impact on your well-being since they heighten your happiness, reduce the stress and perk up your self-worth. Some people like to build a network of new friends, while others prefer a small circle of existing friends. Just like your family, friends do have roles and responsibilities in your life's journey. In our everyday life, we need a friend to lean on, to grieve with us, to listen to us, and to motivate us.

In every aspect, it is a highly motivating thing to know that there are a few people who will always love you and believe in you.

Here are some reasons why friends are important.

Kindred Spirits

As humans, we want to connect with others to feel loved and to thrive in life. It is something to do with the strong emotional and psychological need that makes us feel connected or attached to some other like-minded people. Friends whether they are around the corner or in another part of the country they provide comfort and support. They make you feel connected by giving you a profound sense of identity and belonging.

Self-Esteem Boost

All of us must have faced problems with self-esteem at certain times in our lives. And friends do motivate and help us to develop our sense of self-worth. Everybody wants undue attention and love and having someone in your life, who considers your opinion on various aspects of things and values your company can make you feel wanted. This can boost your self-esteem. Friends give you the confidence to uphold your sense of identity and self-respect.

Never Lonely

What are the benefits of friends? Life without any friends can make your sojourns lonely. When you have friends you are never lonely. Hanging out with friends is a great way to overcome loneliness. Even if some of us may not be more social than others we always wish for personal interactions with others at certain times. Friends supply us the anti-lonesome remedy by giving us happy ways to fight the blues.

Personal Growth

Having many friends means sharing different kinds of experiences. Most of the times we are so stuck in our own daily routines that it is nice to hear about other people's activities. You will get a chance to know about new things and to learn about things that you haven't done before when you share experiences. The things that they share with us can open our eyes to new ideas and also provide us with greater chances of changing ourselves for the better.

Add Years To Your Life

Friends have a strong positive effect on your life. For example, research shows that having a bunch of good friends increases longevity even more than connecting with relatives and family. Deeply connecting with others actually reduces blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Best Sounding Board

One of the greatest things about friends is that you are able to bounce off your ideas and share your dreams and fears quite comfortably, which you wouldn't think of sharing with anyone else.

These reasons speak a ton about why friends are close and important to us. we should always cherish the friends we have and the ones that we make with each coming day. Friends are the family outside a home. We can never really speak less about them. Friends are a part of life that bring happiness to our hearts every time.