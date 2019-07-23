16-year-old Weighing 100 Kg Almost Died Due To Unhealthy Lifestyle Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

Many a time, we don't pay attention to the food we consume. Though healthier options are available, we tend to gorge on junk and other unhealthy food. While most escape the adverse effects, some are not so lucky.

Here is one such case from China where a teenager almost died after his sugar level shot up 20 times than the normal amount! Thankfully, it didn't end in tragedy.

Check out the bizarre details of this unusual incident.

According to a Chinese media report, the teen named Xiao Ying had started feeling very thirsty and as a result, drank up to four bottles of water each day.

During this phase, he also felt nauseous, which lead to numerous puking sessions and as a result, Ying also lost a lot of weight.

This continued for a few days until he collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Zhejiang province, China.

The medics were shocked to discover that the teen's blood sugar level was 20 times more than what an average person needs to have.

According to medical reports, Ying's blood sugar level had hit 124 mmol/L when ideally it should have been between 3.9 and 6.1 mmol/L.

As a result, his organs started failing and it was also noticed that the boy's body temperature had reached a high 39-degree Celsius.

The boy was lucky as the doctors managed to save his life. After treatment, he was transferred to an intensive care unit for further observation.

Ying was diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes and diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening complication that generally occurs when the body starts breaking down fats at a fast rate and as a result, causes blood to become acidic.

His lifestyle held the answer to the presence of such a high amount of sugar level in his body. It was found out that his poor eating habits were to be blamed.

He weighed 100 kg as he loved consuming bubble tea, soda, barbecued and fried foods items daily.

His parents revealed to the doctors that their son usually had a good appetite and often felt hungry. However, they did not think that his unhealthy food intake would prove to be fatal.

Now that Ying has been brought back from the brink of death, he has promised to live a healthier lifestyle and start exercising!