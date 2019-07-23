ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    16-year-old Weighing 100 Kg Almost Died Due To Unhealthy Lifestyle

    By Nia

    Many a time, we don't pay attention to the food we consume. Though healthier options are available, we tend to gorge on junk and other unhealthy food. While most escape the adverse effects, some are not so lucky.

    Here is one such case from China where a teenager almost died after his sugar level shot up 20 times than the normal amount! Thankfully, it didn't end in tragedy.

    Unhealthy Lifestyle

    Check out the bizarre details of this unusual incident.

    According to a Chinese media report, the teen named Xiao Ying had started feeling very thirsty and as a result, drank up to four bottles of water each day.

    During this phase, he also felt nauseous, which lead to numerous puking sessions and as a result, Ying also lost a lot of weight.

    This continued for a few days until he collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Zhejiang province, China.

    Unhealthy Lifestyle

    The medics were shocked to discover that the teen's blood sugar level was 20 times more than what an average person needs to have.

    According to medical reports, Ying's blood sugar level had hit 124 mmol/L when ideally it should have been between 3.9 and 6.1 mmol/L.

    As a result, his organs started failing and it was also noticed that the boy's body temperature had reached a high 39-degree Celsius.

    The boy was lucky as the doctors managed to save his life. After treatment, he was transferred to an intensive care unit for further observation.

    Ying was diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes and diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening complication that generally occurs when the body starts breaking down fats at a fast rate and as a result, causes blood to become acidic.

    His lifestyle held the answer to the presence of such a high amount of sugar level in his body. It was found out that his poor eating habits were to be blamed.

    He weighed 100 kg as he loved consuming bubble tea, soda, barbecued and fried foods items daily.

    Unhealthy Lifestyle

    His parents revealed to the doctors that their son usually had a good appetite and often felt hungry. However, they did not think that his unhealthy food intake would prove to be fatal.

    Now that Ying has been brought back from the brink of death, he has promised to live a healthier lifestyle and start exercising!

    More LIFESTYLE News

    Read more about: lifestyle
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue