Personality Traits Of People Who Are Emotionally Strong Insync oi-Pundreeka Valli

Being fit is not about having physical strength, It is also about how strong you are mentally and emotionally. There is emotional fatigue that people face when they feel weak and unable to face the challenges. Mentally giving up means inviting depression or a host of other problems. Sometimes mentally fit people are not aware of this virtue that they possess. How do we know we are mentally strong? If you have more than 5 virtues listed here, you have reasons to be happy for being a brave person.

Even at work, younger and relatively inexperienced employees are required o be mentally strong. Mental strength is one of those super important traits that you need to develop in order to succeed at work or life. Know how to wade along. Go through the list of the traits to know if you have them.

1. Planning ahead

They make sure they plan everything ahead, both for the long term and short term. They can quickly guess the outcomes of conversation they are engaged in right at the start of it. They also are aware of the fact that the plans are liable to change any moment. Their ability to adjust to the demands of the situation or to the request and needs of others, shows that they are empowered mentally. Sometimes opportunities flicker and disappear with no short notice but these brave people know how to manage themselves in these situations.

2. Tolerating discomfort at all levels

Early mornings can be really harsh on us. But equally difficult to endure are long days, destructive criticisms, and reaching difficult but important decisions. Mentally strong people don't avoid them, but grapple them by their horns, and win hands down.

3. Able to empathise

They treat people with the same of degree of kindness irrespective of how stressed they are, inside. They do not bother about their own discomfort and treat others with the same degree of respect. With these kinds of people, you would not know if someone they are talking to is their best friend or best enemy. They are always kind in their demeanour. Mentally strong people know how to place themselves in the positon of another person and imagine what others might be thinking and feeling at any given moment.

4. Accountable for their mistakes

Admitting your mistake is not a sign of losing your credibility. It shows how responsible you are as it takes a strong mind to own up their mistake and correct it. People who recognize, accept, and correct their mistakes are highly intelligent as well. They can ask for help with a straight face with no traces of embarrassment or ego lurking underneath.

5. Last to back out

They really take their pursuits seriously and never back out of a project until they are through. Their steadfastness is laced with intelligent and pragmatic approach. They are wise enough to know when to quit the course and when to forge ahead.

6. Prioritizing happiness over anything else

It is a sign of mental strength to prioritize peace of mind over anything else. Peace and Content is their lifeline and they fight tooth and nails to retain their happiness. Your calm ness of not worrying too much about all things is also a sign of how strong you are mentally

7. Being emotionally in control

They know that situations happen beyond our control and it is with us to react to it or not. Strong people do not react or express their emotions overtly. They decide how much of their mind has to be revealed to others and how much has to be hidden from view.

8. Having abundant patience

We have expectations in life and the problems that come along with it. To achieve anything in life, needs time and patience and they have it in an ample measure. You find life easier to cope with if you are patient about its ongoings.

9. Being adept at coping

If you are not overwhelmed by challenges and show a ready wit, pluck to face, and willingness to not run away from it, you will gain the ability to deal with them successfully.

10. Expressing Feelings Openly

Letting out your emotions and not keeping them bottled in, is a sign of a healthy mind. They are comfortable in expressing their emotions.

11. Going with the flow

The quality to deal with what life offers, accept it and learn from it is quite rare but it is the hallmark of those people who are strong.

12. Taking well planned risks

These people are aware that they sometimes need to move back in order to forge ahead. Calculated risks are a part of learning process and it is okay to reveal your ignorance as long you are learning from it. This is how life comes to be termed as well lived.

13. Passion for learning

You learn every moment of your life. Most importantly the willingness to learn is essential. Improving every day, learning and enriching the personality helps you to become mentally strong. Mentally strong people possess this trait in abundance.



GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 21:30 [IST]