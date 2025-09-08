English Edition
Get Updates
Get notified on trends, wellness, and lifestyle stories just for you!

Latest Updates

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Blood Moon Memes That Had Everyone Laughing Across Social Media

By

The lunar eclipse of September 7-8, 2025, popularly called the Blood Moon, didn't just light up the skies, it lit up timelines on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram too. While some were busy gazing at the copper-red moon, others took to social media to unleash a wave of memes that made the celestial spectacle even more entertaining.

From traditional beliefs about fasting during eclipses to modern-day cosmic curiosity, netizens found humour in every aspect of this astronomical event. Let's take a closer look at some of the most viral memes.

The Funniest Lunar Eclipse Memes Online

"No Eating During the Eclipse" Dilemma

One widely shared meme shows a woman tapping her head as if questioning logic, paired with the caption: "The concept of eating not being allowed because it's lunar eclipse."

This pokes fun at the long-standing belief in many cultures that food becomes impure during an eclipse. The exaggerated expression mirrors what countless millennials and Gen Z felt when told to skip meals-amusement mixed with disbelief.

The Eternal Wait For The Moon

Another meme features the 'Panchayat' actor Aasif Khan gazing up at the sky with the text: "Abhi ander ka jigyasa chala gaya hain" (meaning, "My curiosity has now been satisfied").

It perfectly sums up the patience-testing wait for the eclipse. After hours of excitement and anticipation, people finally got a glimpse of the red moon, only to shrug and say, "That's it?"

Getting Caught Sneaking Food

In a hilarious clip shared as a meme, a man gets slapped with the caption: "Papa ne Chandra Grahan ke samay biscuit khate hue pakad liya" (Dad caught me eating biscuits during the eclipse).

It humorously dramatizes the generational divide-elders insisting on tradition while the younger lot sneak around with snacks. It's relatable to many households where lunar eclipse superstitions are strictly observed.

The Blood Moon Hype vs. Reality

On Instagram, one viral meme showed a man staring in awe at the sky with the text: "Me waiting for the Total Lunar Eclipse AKA Blood Moon tonight."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us)

This captured the universal mood-people braving clouds, rooftops, and balconies just for that one magical view, often with the added frustration of bad weather playing spoilsport.

The DIY Blood Moon

Another meme cleverly tricked viewers with a red plastic basket held against the night sky, captioned: "First picture of the Blood Moon, just clicked it from my rooftop."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Laughing Colours | Humor | Fun (@laughingcolours)

This tongue-in-cheek post captured the flood of amateur eclipse photos that social media is known for-grainy, blurry, yet proudly shared by skywatchers everywhere.

Zodiac Chaos: Pisces Memes Take Over

Astrology fans weren't left out either. An Instagram meme read: "Pisces welcoming the Blood Moon lunar eclipse in Pisces because we thrive in chaos."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alyssa (@sweetserialpisces)

This playful take highlights how astrology enthusiasts personalise celestial events, adding a layer of cosmic drama and zodiac-based humour. Pisces, often linked to emotions and sensitivity, became the star sign of meme culture for the night.

Memes Eclipse Everything

The Blood Moon of 2025 may have been fleeting, but the memes it inspired will linger long after the skies return to normal. Whether it was questioning old traditions, poking fun at astrological drama, or simply laughing at failed moon photography, these memes turned a solemn astronomical event into a global comedy show.

In the end, while the eclipse darkened the sky, social media ensured that laughter shone just as brightly.

Comments

More From Boldsky
Prev
Next
Article Published On: Monday, September 8, 2025, 1:15 [IST]
Read more about: lunar eclipse blood moon memes
 
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
X
Close
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out