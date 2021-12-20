ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List Of Public Holidays And Observances In India In 2022

    By

    The year 2022 will be here soon and with the arrival of another new year, people may also start planning for their vacations. Below is the list of the dates for the public holidays and observances in India. So, before you plan for your vacations or personal work, make sure you go through these holiday dates and plan accordingly.

    However, these dates may be modified as per some official announcements. Some dates also vary according to region and the festivals in that area. There may be additional dates in some Indian states. Please check statewise before planning holidays.

    Here is the list of Public Holidays 2022 in India, monthwise.

    Month Date Day Holiday Type
    January 1 Saturday New Year's Day Restricted
    January 14 Friday Makar Sankranti Restricted
    January 26 Wednesday Republic Day Gazetted Holiday
    February 5 Saturday Vasant Panchami Restricted
    March 1 Tuesday Maha Shivratri Gazetted Holiday
    March 18 Friday Holi Gazetted Holiday
    April 2 Saturday Ugadi Restricted
    May 1 Sunday May Day Observance
    May 3 Tuesday Ramzan Gazetted Holiday
    July 10 Sunday Bakrid Gazetted Holiday
    August 9 Tuesday Muharram Gazetted Holiday
    August 11 Thursday Raksha Bandhan Restricted
    August 15 Monday Independence Day Gazetted Holiday
    August 19 Friday Janmashtami Gazetted Holiday
    August 31 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi Restricted
    September 8 Thursday Onam Restricted
    October 2 Sunday Gandhi Jayanti Gazetted Holiday
    October 5 Wednesday Dussehra Gazetted Holiday
    October 24 Monday Diwali Gazetted Holiday
    December 25 Sunday Christmas Gazetted Holiday

    We hope this will help you plan for your holidays better.

    Comments

    More HOLIDAYS News

     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close