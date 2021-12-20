List Of Public Holidays And Observances In India In 2022 Insync oi-Boldsky Desk

The year 2022 will be here soon and with the arrival of another new year, people may also start planning for their vacations. Below is the list of the dates for the public holidays and observances in India. So, before you plan for your vacations or personal work, make sure you go through these holiday dates and plan accordingly.

However, these dates may be modified as per some official announcements. Some dates also vary according to region and the festivals in that area. There may be additional dates in some Indian states. Please check statewise before planning holidays.

Here is the list of Public Holidays 2022 in India, monthwise.

Month Date Day Holiday Type January 1 Saturday New Year's Day Restricted January 14 Friday Makar Sankranti Restricted January 26 Wednesday Republic Day Gazetted Holiday February 5 Saturday Vasant Panchami Restricted March 1 Tuesday Maha Shivratri Gazetted Holiday March 18 Friday Holi Gazetted Holiday April 2 Saturday Ugadi Restricted May 1 Sunday May Day Observance May 3 Tuesday Ramzan Gazetted Holiday July 10 Sunday Bakrid Gazetted Holiday August 9 Tuesday Muharram Gazetted Holiday August 11 Thursday Raksha Bandhan Restricted August 15 Monday Independence Day Gazetted Holiday August 19 Friday Janmashtami Gazetted Holiday August 31 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi Restricted September 8 Thursday Onam Restricted October 2 Sunday Gandhi Jayanti Gazetted Holiday October 5 Wednesday Dussehra Gazetted Holiday October 24 Monday Diwali Gazetted Holiday December 25 Sunday Christmas Gazetted Holiday

We hope this will help you plan for your holidays better.