List Of Public Holidays And Observances In India In 2022
Insync
oi-Boldsky Desk
By Boldsky Desk
The year 2022 will be here soon and with the arrival of another new year, people may also start planning for their vacations. Below is the list of the dates for the public holidays and observances in India. So, before you plan for your vacations or personal work, make sure you go through these holiday dates and plan accordingly.
However, these dates may be modified as per some official announcements. Some dates also vary according to region and the festivals in that area. There may be additional dates in some Indian states. Please check statewise before planning holidays.
Here is the list of Public Holidays 2022 in India, monthwise.
|Month
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|Type
|January
|1
|Saturday
|New Year's Day
|Restricted
|January
|14
|Friday
|Makar Sankranti
|Restricted
|January
|26
|Wednesday
|Republic Day
|Gazetted Holiday
|February
|5
|Saturday
|Vasant Panchami
|Restricted
|March
|1
|Tuesday
|Maha Shivratri
|Gazetted Holiday
|March
|18
|Friday
|Holi
|Gazetted Holiday
|April
|2
|Saturday
|Ugadi
|Restricted
|May
|1
|Sunday
|May Day
|Observance
|May
|3
|Tuesday
|Ramzan
|Gazetted Holiday
|July
|10
|Sunday
|Bakrid
|Gazetted Holiday
|August
|9
|Tuesday
|Muharram
|Gazetted Holiday
|August
|11
|Thursday
|Raksha Bandhan
|Restricted
|August
|15
|Monday
|Independence Day
|Gazetted Holiday
|August
|19
|Friday
|Janmashtami
|Gazetted Holiday
|August
|31
|Wednesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|Restricted
|September
|8
|Thursday
|Onam
|Restricted
|October
|2
|Sunday
|Gandhi Jayanti
|Gazetted Holiday
|October
|5
|Wednesday
|Dussehra
|Gazetted Holiday
|October
|24
|Monday
|Diwali
|Gazetted Holiday
|December
|25
|Sunday
|Christmas
|Gazetted Holiday
We hope this will help you plan for your holidays better.
