    World Youth Skills Day 2020: Some Inspiring Quotes That Will Empower You

    By

    It was in November 2014, when the United Nations General Assembly declared 15 July to be observed as the World Youth Skills Day. The day focuses on providing technical and vocational training education and training to the youth. For this, there are several institutions located worldwide. The day is intended to spread awareness about the importance of empowering the young with the necessary required for employment, entrepreneurship and for earning a livelihood.

    Today we are here with some quotes that you can share with your loved ones on this World Youth Skills Day.

    1. "Follow your dreams and use your natural-born talents and skills to make this world a better place to live."

    2. "It is so necessary to get the basic skills because the day you graduate, undergraduate or postgraduate, the field would have totally changed from your first day of school."

    3. "This World Youth Skills Day, it is important for you to understand that learning is not always easy but practice what you find difficult and you will see how easy the learning process becomes for you."

    4. "Skill is the unified force of experience, intellect and passion in their operation."

    5. "You are never too old to learn new skills and use them in helping mankind."

    6. "Your skills are the weapons that can help you in overcoming any difficult situation."

    7. "Schooling and degree aren't enough to guarantee employment but skills do."

    8. "Skill development can help us in putting an end to the widespread unemployment."

    9. "If you communicate, you can get by. But if you communicate skillfully, you can work miracles."

    10. "The more we give importance to skill development, the more competent will be our youth."- Narendra Modi.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the youths of the nation through video conferencing. Today is also the 5th anniversary of the Skills India Programme. The news was released through Twitter.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 13:45 [IST]
