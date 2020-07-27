World Nature Conservation Day 2020: Quotes And Messages That Will Motivate You Life oi-Prerna Aditi

World Nature Conservation Day is an annual day observed on 28 July every year. The aim of celebrating this day is to support and protect nature from exploitation. On this day, people are encouraged to protect and preserve nature for future generations. The major emphasis is given to spreading awareness about the severe environmental issues such as global warming, greenhouse effect, acid rain, deforestation and much more. In addition to this, the conservation of natural resources is also one of the aims behind observing this day.

It's high time when we need to understand that protecting our nature is quite essential for our existence. Using our resources in a sustainable manner will ensure that future generations do not face any problem.

On this World Nature Conservation Day, we are here with some quotes that will motivate you to take proper care of our mother nature and planet.

1. "Earth provides us enough to satisfy every man's need but not even a single man's greed."

2. "Nature is what we have in common. Let's not destroy it."

3. "We humans never acknowledged the beauty of nature because we were too busy to recreate it."

4. "We do not inherit nature from our ancestors. Instead, we borrow it from our children."

5. "We need to understand that nature doesn't need people. People need nature."

6. "It's high time we realise that we can never have a society if we do not stop exploiting our environment."

7. "The biggest threat to nature is the belief that someone else will save it."

8. "Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty."

9. "Nature is the miracle we depend upon."

10. "On earth there's no heaven. However, there are some pieces of heaven and we collectively call them 'nature'."

11. "Today we are living on this planet as if we have another one to go."

12. "Take a quiet walk with mother nature and it will nurture your mind and soul."

13. "Let's nurture nature so that we can have a better future."

14. "If the conservation of natural resources goes wrong, then nothing can be right." MS Swaminathan.

15. "The proper use of science is not to conquer nature but to live in it."