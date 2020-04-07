Pink Moon 2020: Know What Is Super Pink Moon And When You Can Watch It In India Life oi-Prerna Aditi

While there is a nationwide lockdown in India to counter the Coronavirus outbreak and the world is dealing with a huge health crisis, nature is going to witness a historic celestial event in April 2020. This celestial event is the Pink Moon and it is going to be the Supermoon. The Super Pink Moon in April 2020 is going to be the brightest and biggest Supermoon of the year. This is because at this time the moon will be quite nearer to the earth.

Let's decode this historical event:

What Is Supermoon?

Whenever the full moon is closest to earth on the full moon day, it is known as Supermoon. This happens only when the full moon comes nearer to earth through its orbit. One must know that the moon's orbit is not a regular circle and this is due to some tidal, gravitation and other forces. It is noteworthy to mention that due to the gravitation force of the earth, sun and other planets, the orbit of the moon faces some force. This is why the moon's orbit sometimes coincides closely with that of the earth.

Therefore, we can say that for Supermoon to occur, the moon's orbit must be closer to earth so that the moon can come nearer. Secondly, it should be a full moon day.

Whenever the Supermoon appears, it appears to be brighter and bigger than a normal full moon. However, one may not be able to witness the brightness of the moon through naked eyes. Though the term 'Supermoon' is being for 40 years, it gained popularity in 2016 when there were three Supermoons within a year.

Why Is It Called Pink Moon?

The reason why the Supermoon of 7 and 8 April 2020 is being known as Super Pink Moon is due to a wildflower named 'moss pink'. Since the full moon in the month of April mostly appears during the spring season, it is also the time when 'moss pink' blossoms in North America.

Thus, whenever any Supermoon occurs during April, it is known as the 'Pink Moon' or 'Super Pink Moon'. The name has nothing to do with the colour of the Supermoon.

When Will The Pink Moon Be Seen In India?

In some parts of the world, the full moon will be seen on 7 April 2020 whereas the same will be witnessed on 8 April 2020. Therefore, we can say that the Super Pink moon will be appearing on 7 and 8 April 2020. People in India can witness the Super Pink Moon on 7 April 2020 at 10:35 pm.

People in India can witness the Super Pink Moon on the night of 7 April 2020 as on 8 April the Super Pink Moon will stay till 08:05 am and therefore, one may not be able to witness the moon due to the daylight.

The Super Pink Moon is going to be the most beautiful, biggest and brightest of all the Supermoon in the year 2020.