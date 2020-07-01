Happy Birthday July Born: 12 Personality Traits That Make Them Special

1. They Are Quite Optimistic People born in this month are highly optimistic. They know how to stay positive in any difficult situation. Instead of being anxious and losing hope, these people know how to make the best out of any situation. They know that things will be alright in the end and therefore, they never let any pessimist thoughts rule their minds.

2. They Are Family-Oriented People One of the best qualities of a July born person is that they are family-oriented. When it comes to family, they can be overprotective and sensitive. By saying so, we mean to focus on the way they care for their family and ensure that they are doing well. These people always have their family on their mind. They know how to retain the love and affection within the family.

3. They Often Have Mood Swings Someone who was born in the month of July is known to have excess mood swings. Their mood changes several times a day just like the wind. At a time, you may find them happy and jovial but at the very next moment, they may get emotional or aggressive. One can never predict their mood. Though they try their best to control their mood swings, they may not be able to help it all the time.

4. They Have Curiosity For Learning New Things People born in this month have inquisitiveness and are always eager to learn new things. They always love to expand their knowledge and therefore, you may find them asking numerous questions. They love exploring new cultures and knowing about the people around them. Though you may find their curiosity to be annoying, it's their behaviour and they can't help it.

5. They Are Quite Humorous These people have an amazing sense of humour. They know how to make people laugh. Kids may find them funny and jovial. Perhaps therefore, they are loved among the kids. Though you may find them cracking the best jokes ever and making others laugh, they also have a sarcastic side. Their quick and witty replies can knock out anyone who tries to make fun of them and their loved ones.

6. They Have Empathy For Others These people have a gentle and empathetic side for others. They understand people's pain and try their best to help the needy. They are kind, understanding and helpful for others, especially those who are undergoing some serious issues. One of the reasons why they are empathetic towards others could be the fact that they themselves are sensitive and therefore, they understand people's sufferings.

7. They Are Very Organised People If you have ever known someone who was born in this month, then you will agree that they are well-organised. These people are hardworking but at the same time, they know how important it is to be organised. They are quite good at planning, organising and managing things. Perhaps, therefore, they are able to give their best in whatever they do. This brings them appreciation and praise from the people around them. Not only this, but they also are likely to become good managers.

8. They Always Want To Be Financially Secure People born in July always want to play safe and therefore, they will always work hard to ensure that they are financially secure. These people always want to be rich enough to be financially secure and independent. Though they may spend money to fulfill their requirements and desires, they know how to manage money.

9. They Love To Have Their ‘Me-Time’ Though these people are quite friendly, they love to spend their ‘me-time'. You will find them enjoying their me-time by reading a book, cooking their favourite food, gardening or simply doing something that makes them feel better. They do not like hanging out in crowded places as it doesn't make them feel comfortable.

10. They Are Perfectionists When It Comes To Fashion These people have an impeccable fashion sense. When it comes to fashion and dressing style, they are quite a perfectionist. They not only have a perfect fashion sense but are also a perfectionist in other fields such as cooking, dancing, driving, etc. They always want to give their best in whatever they do. Also, they expect others to have perfection in whatever they do.

11. They Hate Nonsense Talks These people never fancy blabbering. They are quite skeptical about the nonsense acts and talks of people. This is because they love indulging themselves in some meaningful conversation and productive work. That's why they always try to stay away from unnecessary gossip, nonsense talks, etc. If they find something unimportant, they won't give it their time and effort.