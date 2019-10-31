National Unity Day 2021: India Celebrates 146th Birth Anniversary Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Life oi-Deepannita Das

Every year, 31 October marks the National Unity Day, which translates in the Hindi language as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. This day has immense significance and this year it will be done to commemorate the 145th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

As a child we all have read that India is known for "Unity In Diversity", but most of us don't know that this nation's cultural roots depend on one of the principles of "Vaudhaiv Kutumbakam", which means the entire universe is one family. Sardar Patel was a staunch supporter of this idea.

Born on 31 October 1875 at Nadiad, Gujarat, he was fondly called as Iron Man of India for bringing together thousands of scattered princely states to form the national union, which we today know as India.

In 1947, when India got its independence from oppressive British rule, the nation was yet to be united because it was divided into more than 560 princely states. It was due to Sardar Patel's grit and determination that India is not divided, but united.

The Reason Behind Celebrating Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

National Unity Day was introduced by the central government of India in New Delhi 2014 to pay tribute and celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the brilliant mind that united India. That year, PM Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Patel. On the same day, 'Run For Unity' program was also started in New Delhi that aimed to put the idea of unity by Sardar Patel.

On this day, a marathon is organized pan India to increase awareness about Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and remember the great person. The idea is to show the world how national integrity can help one to counter threats like violence, security breach or hatred.

What You Should Know About The 'Statue of Unity'

World's tallest statue "Statue Of Unity" at Kevadiya in Narmada district of Gujarat was created to pay tribute to Sardar Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated world's tallest 'Statue of Unity' to the nation at Kevadiya in Narmada district of Gujarat. The 182 metres (597 ft) tall statue of Sardar Patel, was built in a record time of 33 months. Further, PM Modi had also unveiled the 'Wall of Unity', a wall created from the soil collected from across one and half lakhs villages in the nation.

The "Statue Of Unity" is located in a tribal area and the centre is planning to develop the entire region. Also, the Indian government is planning to make it a tourist destination. On the first 11 days of its opening, about 1.3 lakhs tourists visited the place. Not only foreign tourists, but domestic tourists also gather in huge numbers every day.

Even though Sardar Patel passed away on 15 December 1950, his life and works will inspire generations to come.