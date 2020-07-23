National Thermal Engineer Day 2020: History And Significance Of This Day Life oi-Prerna Aditi

In order to recognise the contribution of thermal engineers, 24 July is observed as the National Thermal Engineer Day. This is an annual celebration to acknowledge the necessity of thermal energy in our country, especially in the electronics industries. Today we are going to tell you more about this day. Scroll down the article to read more.

History

The day was founded by Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc (ATS) in 2014. ATS is a firm that emphasises on providing efficient and cost-effective thermal energy management and electronic packaging solutions. It also aims at highlighting the importance of the thermal energy industry.

The day was founded with the aim of highlighting the work of thermal engineers across the country. According to ATS, the work of thermal engineers is often overshadowed by other sectors such as the software and electronics sector.

However, in reality, it is the thermal sector that backs the electronics and software industries. The reason why 24 July was selected as the National Thermal Engineer Day is because of the fact that 24 July is the hottest day of the year. Since the thermal engineers have to deal with excessive heat energy and are then supposed to convert the heat energy from one medium to another, therefore, 24 July was chosen.

Significance Of National Thermal Engineer Day

Irrespective of sectors, thermal energy is quite important for a country's development and technological advancement.

The electronics that we use today is all because of thermal energy.

A thermal engineer also creates, maintains and repairs the mechanical systems that consist of heat transfer into many other forms of energy.

The electronic numerous high-tech features would be meaningless and of no use, if thermal energy was not there.

Thermal engineers are one of the biggest contributors in the development of our country.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we can think of celebrating the day by keeping the necessary preventive methods in our minds.