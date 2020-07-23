ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    National Thermal Engineer Day 2020: History And Significance Of This Day

    By

    In order to recognise the contribution of thermal engineers, 24 July is observed as the National Thermal Engineer Day. This is an annual celebration to acknowledge the necessity of thermal energy in our country, especially in the electronics industries. Today we are going to tell you more about this day. Scroll down the article to read more.

    World Youth Skills Day 2020: Some Inspiring Quotes That Will Empower You

    History

    The day was founded by Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc (ATS) in 2014. ATS is a firm that emphasises on providing efficient and cost-effective thermal energy management and electronic packaging solutions. It also aims at highlighting the importance of the thermal energy industry.

    The day was founded with the aim of highlighting the work of thermal engineers across the country. According to ATS, the work of thermal engineers is often overshadowed by other sectors such as the software and electronics sector.

    However, in reality, it is the thermal sector that backs the electronics and software industries. The reason why 24 July was selected as the National Thermal Engineer Day is because of the fact that 24 July is the hottest day of the year. Since the thermal engineers have to deal with excessive heat energy and are then supposed to convert the heat energy from one medium to another, therefore, 24 July was chosen.

    Significance Of National Thermal Engineer Day

    • Irrespective of sectors, thermal energy is quite important for a country's development and technological advancement.
    • The electronics that we use today is all because of thermal energy.
    • A thermal engineer also creates, maintains and repairs the mechanical systems that consist of heat transfer into many other forms of energy.
    • The electronic numerous high-tech features would be meaningless and of no use, if thermal energy was not there.
    • Thermal engineers are one of the biggest contributors in the development of our country.
    • Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we can think of celebrating the day by keeping the necessary preventive methods in our minds.

    More ENGINEER News

    Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue