COVID-19 Crisis: Quotes That Will Make You Feel Motivated And Positive During This Pandemic Life

The world is going through a tough phase due to the coronavirus outbreak. People are left with no choice but to stay home to keep themselves safe from the COVID-19. This is the time when lakhs of people across the world are infected from coronavirus and many have lost their lives. This situation where almost everything is under lockdown, people are staying indoors and a major population is infected from the virus, many of us may feel stressed and anxious.

But it becomes extremely important to stay calm and positive during this difficult situation. Staying calm will help us in facing this pandemic and supporting those who are providing necessary services to us.

Well, there are so many things that you can do during this coronavirus lockdown to not only stay home but also make the most of it.

Therefore, we have brought some positive quotes that will make you feel better and motivated. You can share these quotes with your loved ones too.

1. 'Train your mind to see the good in everything. Positivity is a choice. The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.'

2. 'Be strong, because things will get better. Though it may be stormy now, it never rains forever.'

3. 'Your mind is the most powerful weapon that you have. When you fill it with positive thoughts, your life will start to change.'

4. 'During this coronavirus pandemic, please stop thinking of what may go wrong and focus on what could go right.'

5. 'The best way to keep stress at bay during COVID-19 is by spending time with people who bring out your brightest smile and not the stress in you.'

6. 'Every morning we are born once again and what we do during the day time, matters the most.'

7. 'It will never be easy but it will always be worth it.'

8. 'Positive thinking will let you do everything better than the negative thinking will.'

9. 'Just when the caterpillar thought that the world was getting over, it turned into a butterfly.'

10. 'During this pandemic, it is important that you stay positive and happy. Work hard and never give up to make things better.'

11. 'You should be happy not because everything is good, but because you can see the good side of everything.'

12. 'When you are unable to find the sunshine, try to be the sunshine.'

13. 'You deserve to be happy. You deserve to live a life you are excited about. Don't let others make you forget that.'

14. 'Now and then it's good to pause in our pursuit of happiness and just be happy.'

15. 'In the end, only three things matter; how much you have loved, how gently you lived and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you.'

16. 'When you focus on the good, the good becomes better.'

17. 'Don't let little stupid things break your happiness.'

18. 'What you feel inside reflects on your face. So be happy and positive all the time.'

19. 'Very little is needed to make a happy life; it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking.'

20. 'During this coronavirus lockdown, stay indoors and do more of what makes you feel happy.'

