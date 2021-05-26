Lunar Eclipse 2021: Know About The Timings And Countries Where Eclipse Will Be Visible Life oi-Prerna Aditi

A total Lunar Eclipse will be taking place on 26 May 2021, Wednesday. This is going to be the first lunar eclipse in 2021. But what makes this lunar eclipse even more special is the phenomenon of the moon being nearer to the earth. Due to this, the moon will seem to be the largest of the year and because of the lunar eclipse occurring today, it will be known as Super Blood Moon. The simultaneous occurrence of the lunar eclipse and the red blood moon will be a treat to watch for astronomy enthusiasts.

But while you are eager to see the moon, it is important for you to know about the timings, sutak kaal and about the places where this Super Blood Moon will be visible.

Timings

As per the Indian Standard Time zone, the lunar eclipse will take place at 02:17 PM on 26 May 2021 and will stay till 07:19 PM on the same date. When it comes to Sutak Kaal, it usually begins 12 hours prior to the eclipse. But since in India the eclipse will take place during the daytime, there will be no Sutak Kaal. Moreover, the eclipse will be visible while it is about to end, so there would be no Sutak Kaal.

Places Where Super Blood Moon Will Be Visible

Observers all over the world including Australia, America, East Asia and the Pacifics will be able to witness the eclipse. In India and Nepal, people will be witnessing the partial eclipse. Due to the difference in the time zone, people in these two countries won't be able to see the moon until it starts coming out of the earth's shadow. Therefore, it will be a partial eclipse for them. However, people in countries such as east China, Mongolia and western Russia will be able to see the eclipse right after the moon rises up in the evening sky.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 11:48 [IST]