International Human Rights Day 2019: Theme 'Stand Up With The Youth' For Positive Change In Society
Every year 10 December is observed as International Human Rights Day across the world. This is the date that commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the first global declaration that talks about human rights on 10 December 1948. Two years later on the same date i.e., 10 December 1950, International Human Rights Day was celebrated for the first time.
Reason Behind Celebrating International Human Rights Day
The major reason behind celebrating this day is to help people achieve their rights in the context of social, cultural and physical rights and well-being. The day has the intention of ensuring the welfare of various people living at different levels of society. However, there are many more contributing reasons for celebrating this day. Here are some of them:
- To highlight and support the efforts made by the United Nations General Assembly towards promoting human rights conditions.
- To make people aware of the importance of human rights across the world.
- To inspire people, especially disabled, women, underprivileged children, minorities and the poor to participate in the cause.
- To highlight the major and widespread issue related to human rights
How Is International Human Rights Day Celebrated
The celebration comprises of a huge political meeting and conferences along with some cultural events which emphasise on the issues related to human rights and its violation. There are different themes that are pre-decided for celebrating this day. Such as the theme can be eradicating poverty. For that reason, poverty stands as one of the biggest obstacles in establishing a better living society. Not only this but one can find various exhibitions and protest march from the activists with the intention of spreading human rights awareness.
2019 Theme For Celebrating Human Rights Day
This year the entire world will be celebrating the 71st anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The theme for this year to celebrate International Human Rights Day is 'Stand Up For Human Right'. The motto behind this theme is to highlight the potential of youths, who can help in bringing positive change within the society that can further lead to the protection and promotion of human rights.
The theme will inspire the youth across the world to take a stand against racism, discrimination, bullying and climate change. We too hope for positive change in society and across the globe.
We wish you a happy International Human Rights Day!!