Kumbh Mela 2021: Dates For Shahi And Ganga Snan Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Kumbh Mela is considered to be the largest human gathering in the world. It is observed at an interval of 12 years at four important pilgrimage in India namely Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Nasik (Maharashtra) and Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh). This year the Kumbh Mela is happening at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. One of the most famous things about Kumbh Mela is the Shahi Snan (Royal Bath). For those who don't know, the Shahi Snan is the special time at which the Naga Sadhus will be bathing. Before that no one goes into the river.

Apart from Shahi Snan, people also take part in the Ganga Snan which is basically bathing of common people in the river. The Shahi Snan began from 11 March 2021 on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. If you missed taking a part in the Shahi Snan, then you don't have to feel sad as there are many more dates on which you can be a part of Shahi Snan. Below are the dates for the same. Read on.

Kumbh Shahi Snan 2021 Dates

1 First Shahi Snan- 11th March- Shivratri

2 Second Shahi Snan- 12th April Somvati Amavasya

3 Third Shahi Snan- 14th April- Makar Sankranti

4 Fourth Shahi Snan- 27th April- Baisakh Purnima

These were the four dates of Kumbh Shahi Snan. We have also mentioned the dates of Ganga Snan. There will be a total of 9 Ganga Snan dates on which people will be taking bath. In order to know more, scroll down the article to read more.

1 January 14, 2021- Makar Sakranti Snan

2 February 11, 2021- Mauni Amavasya Snan

3 February 16, 2021- Basant Panchami Snan

4 February 27, 2021- Magh Poornima Snan

5 March 11, 2021- Maha Shivratri Snan

6 April 12, 2021- Somvati Amamvasya Snan

7 April 14, 2021- Baisakhi Snan

8 April 21, 2021- Ram Navami Snan

9 April 27, 2021- Chaitra Purnima Snan