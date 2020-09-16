Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Quotes, Messages And Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year people belonging to the Hindu community observe 17 September Vishwakarma Puja. The puja is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect/engineer/carpenter God who is believed to have designed the universe. The deity is described in Rig Veda, one of the holy books in Hinduism. The festival is observed by cleaning and worshipping the machinery, vehicles, gadgets along with the deities and seeking His blessings.

On the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja 2020, we are here with some quotes, messages, images and wishes that you can share with your friends and family members. Read on:

1. "May the creator of machine & tools Lord Vishwakarma grant you virtue and goodwill. Wish you a happy celebration of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 to all!"

2. "On this great day, I am sending you best wishes. May Lord Vishwakarma fulfill all your desires! Happy Vishwakarma puja 2020 to you and your family!"

3. "Sending wishes for prosperity and happiness to everyone. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020!"

4. "On the birth anniversary of the divine architect Lord Vishwakarma. Wishing you all a very Happy Vishwakarma Puja!"

5. "Let us celebrate the occasion of Vishwakarma puja by offering prayers to Lord Vishwakarma and seek his blessings for a successful tomorrow. Happy Vishwakarma Day 2020."

6. "On this auspicious day, may Lord Vishwakarma bless you with skills and creativity. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti to you and all your family members. May the day be full of good things!"

7. "May Lord Vishwakarma - the deity of all craftsmen and architects endow upon you his virtue and goodwill. Happy Vishwakarma Day 2020."

8. "May the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti bring a new start of happiness, success and prosperity in your life, have a blessed year ahead. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020!"

9. "Warm wishes on Vishwakarma Puja to all your family members. May the day be full of good things."

10. "This Vishwakarma Puja, I hope, the Almighty crafts your life divinely, sculpts it to perfection, and engineers it to function smoothly. Happy Vishwakarma Day. "

11. "May Lord Vishwakarma Puja bless you with everything you desire and dream of. May success accompany you in every step that you take! Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020!"

12. "I hope that this Vishwakarma Puja brings happiness, success and goodwill to you and your family members. "