Global Day Of Parents 2021: Quotes And Wishes To Share With Your Parents Life oi-Prerna Aditi

There's no denying that parents play a crucial role in a child's life. They are the ones who lay the foundation of their future, skills, knowledge and what not. One cannot measure the amount of love,care and sacrifices that parents do for their children.

It was in 2012, when the UN General Assembly decided to observe the first-ever Global Day of Parents. Since then, 1 June is observed as the Global Day of Parents. The day is observed to honor parents from every corner of the world.

Today we are here with some quotes and wishes that you can share with your parents to express your gratitude towards them. You can share these quotes to let them know how important they are for you. Scroll down to read on.

1. "Dear parents, I just want you to know that I consider myself lucky to have you in my life. Happy Global Day of Parents."

2. "Thank you Mom & Dad for being such cool and loving parents. I always want you to stay beside me, especially during the toughest moments of my life. Happy Global Day of Parents."

3. "Happy Global Day of Parents to my mother and father. Thank you for being such supportive and encouraging parents. I love you."

4. "Thank you mom and dad for loving me unconditionally and endlessly. I can never have anyone like you in my life. You both are wonderful and loving. Happy Global Day of Parents!"

5. "Dear mom and dad, on this Global Day of Parents, I want you to know that I am proud to have you as my parents. Thank you for everything you have done for me so far."

6. "Dear Mother and Father, Happy Global Day of Parents! Thank you for giving me such a great life. You have always guided me like a true mentor and supportive friend!"

7. "Happy Global Day of Parents to my dear mummy papa. You two are the best!"

8. "I wouldn't have survived this world, if you two weren't in my life. Dear mother and father, I pray for your good health and happiness. I wish you a very Happy Global Day of Parents!"

9. "Happy Global Day of Parents to my mother and father. I could have never asked for such cool friends."

10. "Dear mother and father, thanks for giving me birth and looking after me. You two are the reason behind my success and growth. I wish you a Happy Global Day of Parents."

Story first published: Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 12:30 [IST]