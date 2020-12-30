Congratulatory Messages And Wishes To Share On The Birth Of A Baby Girl Life oi-Prerna Aditi

There is nothing as beautiful as becoming parents. The happiness of welcoming a child has no bounds and therefore, the celebration that follows it is like never before. No matter if you have become parents to a baby girl or someone close to you has welcomed his/her baby girl, the joy in your heart will seem to be never-ending.

In order to help you celebrate the arrival of a baby girl in your family or in the lives of people close to you, share these beautiful messages and wishes.

1. "Congratulations to my dear sister for giving birth to this beautiful bundle of joy. May God bestow His blessings on you and your newborn."

2. "Welcome little angel to this world. Your arrival has already brought happiness and light to our lives. Congratulations to your parents."

3. "Congratulations dear friend on the birth of your dotting daughter. I wish you immense happiness and fortune. May the Almighty keep your daughter safe and healthy."

4. "I cannot believe that you have become a parent to such a lovely baby girl. I know you are going to treasure your beautiful daughter. Congratulations."

5. "Dear brother, congratulations on the arrival of such a pretty and healthy baby girl. I pray she fills your life with laughter and happiness! Hugs and kisses to the bundle of joy."

6. "Finally the Almighty blessed you and your family with this beautiful angel. I hope you enjoy your life with your toddler."

7. "Congratulations dear on the arrival of your baby girl. I know she will bring happiness, fortune and positivity to your family."

8. "Congratulations to the new parents. The arrival of your little baby girl indicates that from now onwards you will have to deal with diapers, baby food and non-stop tantrums. Good luck for this adventurous ride."

9. "I am so glad to see my daughter becoming a mother to a little princess. I pray to Almighty that he keeps you and your daughter safe and sound."

10. "I have no words to describe my delightness on hearing the arrival of your baby girl. May you enjoy your parenthood and adjust to the whole new schedule of sleepless nights, diapers shopping and preparing of baby food."

11. "Your baby girl is no doubt a blessing from the Almighty Himself. I know you will take the best care of her. Still, I would pray to God to bless the baby girl with good health, happiness and fortune."

12. "Congratulations to my dear colleague on the arrival of the little princess. Hope the baby girl keeps you and your partner engaged and on toes."

13. "I am really happy to see you welcoming your baby girl. I just can't keep calm and wait to shower all my love on her. Hope she grows into a strong and independent woman. Congratulations."

14. "It is really emotional to see you becoming a parent to such a beautiful and adorable baby girl. I know that your daughter will make you proud and teach you a lot of things. I hope you will always keep her safe and protected."

15. "Congratulations on the arrival of your toddler. Now you will have to face the sleepless nights and non-stop tantrums of your bundle of joy."