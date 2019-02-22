TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Quotes To Stay Young At Heart Forever!
With each passing year, as we grow older, we humans tend to forget certain little things in life that bring us happiness.
There are a few quotes by great men that make us realise that staying young at heart is all about being positive and staying happy.
Here are some of the quotes that will help you boost your spirit of being young at heart.
Check them out.
Quote #1
"Inside every older person is a younger person who always wonders on what the hell happened!" - Anonymous
Quote #2
"I believe it's important to stay young at heart, to have faith in what might seem impossible and to have goals beyond your current abilities or temporary means."-- Hayley Williams
Quote #4
"You wake up one day and suddenly realize that your youth is behind you, even though you're still young at heart." - Joni Mitchell
Quote #5
"And if you should survive to 105, look at all you'll derive out of being alive.
Then here is the best part you have a head start. If you are among the very young at heart." - Frank Sinatra
Quote #6
"A wound in a young heart is like a wound in a young tree. It does not grow out. It grows in." - Nellie L. McClung
Quote #7
"The young bamboo can be easily bent, but the full grown bamboo breaks when it is bent with force. It is easy to bend the young heart towards God, but the untrained heart of the old escapes the hold whenever it is so drawn." - Ramakrishna
Quote #8
"I believe staying young at heart is all in one's personal attitude... you can't instill that in anyone." - Rita Moreno
Quote #9
"A kiss makes the heart young again and wipes out the years." - Rupert Brooke
Quote #10
"Just imagine becoming the way you used to be as a very young child, before you understood the meaning of any word, before opinions took over your mind. The real you is loving, joyful, and free. The real you is just like a flower, just like the wind, just like the ocean, just like the sun." - Don Miguel Ruiz