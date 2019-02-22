Quotes To Stay Young At Heart Forever! Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

With each passing year, as we grow older, we humans tend to forget certain little things in life that bring us happiness.

There are a few quotes by great men that make us realise that staying young at heart is all about being positive and staying happy.

Here are some of the quotes that will help you boost your spirit of being young at heart.

Check them out.

Quote #1 "Inside every older person is a younger person who always wonders on what the hell happened!" - Anonymous

Quote #2 "I believe it's important to stay young at heart, to have faith in what might seem impossible and to have goals beyond your current abilities or temporary means."-- Hayley Williams

Quote #3 "Don't let aging get you down. It's too hard to get back up." - John Wagner

Quote #4 "You wake up one day and suddenly realize that your youth is behind you, even though you're still young at heart." - Joni Mitchell

Quote #5 "And if you should survive to 105, look at all you'll derive out of being alive.

Then here is the best part you have a head start. If you are among the very young at heart." - Frank Sinatra

Quote #6 "A wound in a young heart is like a wound in a young tree. It does not grow out. It grows in." - Nellie L. McClung

Quote #7 "The young bamboo can be easily bent, but the full grown bamboo breaks when it is bent with force. It is easy to bend the young heart towards God, but the untrained heart of the old escapes the hold whenever it is so drawn." - Ramakrishna

Quote #8 "I believe staying young at heart is all in one's personal attitude... you can't instill that in anyone." - Rita Moreno

Quote #9 "A kiss makes the heart young again and wipes out the years." - Rupert Brooke

Quote #10 "Just imagine becoming the way you used to be as a very young child, before you understood the meaning of any word, before opinions took over your mind. The real you is loving, joyful, and free. The real you is just like a flower, just like the wind, just like the ocean, just like the sun." - Don Miguel Ruiz