ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Quotes To Stay Young At Heart Forever!

    By

    With each passing year, as we grow older, we humans tend to forget certain little things in life that bring us happiness.

    There are a few quotes by great men that make us realise that staying young at heart is all about being positive and staying happy.

    Here are some of the quotes that will help you boost your spirit of being young at heart.

    Check them out.

    Array

    Quote #1

    "Inside every older person is a younger person who always wonders on what the hell happened!" - Anonymous

    Most Read: Motivational Quotes That Can Change Your Life

    Array

    Quote #2

    "I believe it's important to stay young at heart, to have faith in what might seem impossible and to have goals beyond your current abilities or temporary means."-- Hayley Williams

    Array

    Quote #3

    "Don't let aging get you down. It's too hard to get back up." - John Wagner

    Array

    Quote #4

    "You wake up one day and suddenly realize that your youth is behind you, even though you're still young at heart." - Joni Mitchell

    Array

    Quote #5

    "And if you should survive to 105, look at all you'll derive out of being alive.
    Then here is the best part you have a head start. If you are among the very young at heart." - Frank Sinatra

    Array

    Quote #6

    "A wound in a young heart is like a wound in a young tree. It does not grow out. It grows in." - Nellie L. McClung

    Array

    Quote #7

    "The young bamboo can be easily bent, but the full grown bamboo breaks when it is bent with force. It is easy to bend the young heart towards God, but the untrained heart of the old escapes the hold whenever it is so drawn." - Ramakrishna

    Array

    Quote #8

    "I believe staying young at heart is all in one's personal attitude... you can't instill that in anyone." - Rita Moreno

    Array

    Quote #9

    "A kiss makes the heart young again and wipes out the years." - Rupert Brooke

    Most Read: Motivational Quote For Each Zodiac Sign

    Array

    Quote #10

    "Just imagine becoming the way you used to be as a very young child, before you understood the meaning of any word, before opinions took over your mind. The real you is loving, joyful, and free. The real you is just like a flower, just like the wind, just like the ocean, just like the sun." - Don Miguel Ruiz

    Read more about: quotes inspiration positivity
    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 12:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue