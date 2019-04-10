He Had To Expose His Genitals To Prove His Innocence! Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Losing your partner can be the one of the biggest losses in your life. But what happens when you are accused of your partner's untimely death?

It's definitely going to be depressing and this is what happened in this man's case where he was accused of killing his wife with his huge phallus!

Check out the details of the case where the man had to expose his genitals to prove his innocence.

He Was Reported By His Father-in-law The man who is known by the name Baresh was forced to show his penis to friends and officials after his father-in-law had reported to the police that his 'penis' was so big that it killed his daughter during sex. The Man Was Asked To Flash A grieving Baresh was later asked to reveal his penis in front of his late wife's relatives and even the head of the local village. The Man’s Innocence Was Proved But when the officials checked Baresh's genitals, it was noticed that his penis was 'fairly normal sized' and it would not be the cause of his daughter's death. The Reports Revealed The Cause Of Death The postmortem reports later revealed that the woman had died after suffering an apparent epileptic fit during the night. Apparently, she had been suffering from epilepsy for a few years.