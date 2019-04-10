ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    He Had To Expose His Genitals To Prove His Innocence!

    By

    Losing your partner can be the one of the biggest losses in your life. But what happens when you are accused of your partner's untimely death?

    It's definitely going to be depressing and this is what happened in this man's case where he was accused of killing his wife with his huge phallus!

    Manhood

    Check out the details of the case where the man had to expose his genitals to prove his innocence.

    Array

    He Was Reported By His Father-in-law

    The man who is known by the name Baresh was forced to show his penis to friends and officials after his father-in-law had reported to the police that his 'penis' was so big that it killed his daughter during sex.

    Array

    The Man Was Asked To Flash

    A grieving Baresh was later asked to reveal his penis in front of his late wife's relatives and even the head of the local village.

    Array

    The Man’s Innocence Was Proved

    But when the officials checked Baresh's genitals, it was noticed that his penis was 'fairly normal sized' and it would not be the cause of his daughter's death.

    Array

    The Reports Revealed The Cause Of Death

    The postmortem reports later revealed that the woman had died after suffering an apparent epileptic fit during the night. Apparently, she had been suffering from epilepsy for a few years.

    Read more about: viral news viral stories
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue