Lucky And Unlucky Dates Of Each Month For Zodiac Signs

Each zodiac sign has its share of lucky and unlucky dates each month. With the help of our astro-experts, we are here to reveal about the lucky and unlucky dates of each zodiac sign.

According to astrology, it is believed that each day has its share of advantages and disadvantages for each person, depending upon their zodiac sign.

The astro-experts reveal that according to astrology, it is believed that during the day there is a specific time frame which is viewed as favourable for the zodiac sign.

They further reveal that on some specific unlucky days, individuals tend to settle on endangering choices, and in this process, they realise that nothing is working as how they wish to and this can also impact their mental peace.

So, finding out about the best days in which each zodiac sign would turn lucky and unlucky every month.

It is further revealed that these dates are the expected dates of each zodiac sign.

Aries: March 21-April 19

These are the lucky dates for Aries: 2,3,11,12,13,21,22,29,30,31.

These are the unlucky dates for Aries: 19,20,23,24,27,28.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

These are the lucky dates for Taurus: 7,8,16,17,18,25,26.

These are the unlucky dates for Taurus: 4,5,23,24,27,28,31.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

These are the lucky dates for Gemini: 7,8,16,17,25,26.

These are the unlucky dates for Gemini: 4,5,23,24,27,28,31.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

These are the lucky dates for Cancer: 9,19,11,19,20,27,28.

These are the unlucky dates for Cancer: 2,3,6,7,8,25,26,29,30,31.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

These are the lucky dates for Leo: 2,3,12,13,21,22,29,30.

These are the unlucky dates for Leo: 4,5,6,9,10,27,28.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

These are the lucky dates for Virgo: 4,5,14,15,16,23,24.

These are the unlucky dates for Virgo: 2,3,7,8,11,12,13,29,30.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

These are the lucky dates for Libra: 7,8,17,18,25,26.

These are the unlucky dates for Libra: 4,5,9,10,11,14,15,31.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

These are the lucky dates for Scorpio: 9,10,19,20,27,28.

These are the unlucky dates for Scorpio: 6,7,8,12,13,16,17,18.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

These are the lucky dates for Sagittarius: 2,3,12,13,21,22,29,30,31.

These are the unlucky dates for Sagittarius: 9,10,14,15,16,19,20.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

These are the lucky dates for Capricorn: 4,5,6,14,15,23,24,31.

These are the unlucky dates for Capricorn: 11,12,23,17,18,21,22.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

These are the lucky dates for Aquarius: 6,7,8,17,18,25,26.

These are the unlucky dates for Aquarius: 14,15,19,20,23,24.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

These are the lucky dates for Pisces: 9,10,11,19,27,28.

These are the unlucky dates for Pisces: 16,17,18,21,22,25,26.