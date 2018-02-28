Daily Horoscope: 28 February 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

All your efforts are predicted to pay off. Increase in respect in the society is also foreseen. Your enemies will be active try to cause hurdles on your path.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

You will receive good news. You are about to meet old friends. Business will be good. Your travels will be entertaining.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

Sudden gain of wealth will be the reason of your happiness. Your enemies will stay away from you. Business travels will be fruitful.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

You are predicted to suffer from unnecessary expenses. Mental stress will stay with you throughout the day. Precaution is advised in money matters. Watching your words will keep you out of trouble.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

Your day is predicted to be hectic. Do not enter into arguments. Matters relating to your spouse will be the cause of your concern.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

Your work ethics are predicted to improve. New plans will culminate. It is a good time for students to travel abroad to pursue further studies.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

You will be inclined towards religious tasks. Increase in wealth will keep you happy. However, matters relating to your child may worry you.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

An old health issues will be the cause of your concern. You are advised to be careful while handling machinery or vehicles. Also, keep your valuables safe as there are chances of a robbery too.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

You will feel some kind of restlessness. Travels will be successful. However, your love life will be smooth. You will some make a new love connection today.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

You are not to do any tasks with haste. Legal hurdles may trouble you along with matters relating to land and property.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

You will take part in a party or a picnic. Your artistic pursuits will be successful. Things at home will be cordial. You will be in a happy state of mind.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

Bad news may trouble you today. Along travel is on the cards for you. You are expected to buy a new vehicle today.