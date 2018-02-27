Daily Horoscope: 27 February 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

Your enemies will be dormant today. You will receive the fruit of your hard work. Your work flow will increase and it will be recognized by your seniors. Increase in wealth too is seen.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

You will be happy by meeting your dear friends. Enthusiastic news is on its way. You will come across opportunities to earn wealth.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

Things at your work front will see a raise. You are predicted to receive a gift or a present. Matters relating to travels, speculations or employment will keep your mind at peace.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

You are advised to keep your valuables safely. Increase in losses is foreseen. Stay away from bad company. Do not add fuel to fire in case of arguments.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

You will recover some bad debts today. Business travels will be successful. Your work flow will increase. Things at home or work will be the cause of your trouble.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

All your plans will culminate. There are some changes predicted at work. Increase in income is foreseen. You will have a hold on matters outside of work too.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

You will be inclined towards religious tasks and will also meet some high ranking priests. Business will be good. However, some domestic issues may trouble you.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

You will be worried due to an injury or robbery today. There may be few hurdles on your way. Loss of wealth is foreseen. You are advised to stay away from other's matters.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

You may have to visit the court for some reason today. Business travels will be successful. Increase in wealth is foreseen. You will also receive the support of your spouse.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

Matters relating to inheritance will give you profits. You will move up in life despite the hurdles on your way. However, you are advised not to enter into any arguments with anyone at home as this may increase your troubles.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

Students will receive success today. You are predicted to enjoy some culinary treats. Your travels too will be entertaining.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

Your day will be particularly hectic. Bad news will keep you a bit worried. You may be surrounded with tensions. You are advised to stay positive and true to your word.