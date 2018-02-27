Daily Horoscope: 27 February 2018

Do you ever wonder why you are moody at times or an introvert? Are you always confused about the direction your life is taking or do you know exactly where you want to be? Or things like, will my married life be good or will my new business venture be successful?
Our personality traits are determined by the zodiac signs we are born under. Our moods and the way of thinking are all influenced by the stars. They also predict the best and the worst phases of our life. The science of astrology is so amazing that even western countries are hooked to it. Did you know that over 125 million people believe in astrology and 70 million people read their horoscopes daily in America?
If you are the one whose day does not start without reading your daily horoscopes, then here it is! Here is your daily Horoscopes for February 27th, 2018.
Aries : 21 March-20 April
Your enemies will be dormant today. You will receive the fruit of your hard work. Your work flow will increase and it will be recognized by your seniors. Increase in wealth too is seen.
Taurus : 21 April-21 May
You will be happy by meeting your dear friends. Enthusiastic news is on its way. You will come across opportunities to earn wealth.
Gemini : 22 May-21 June
Things at your work front will see a raise. You are predicted to receive a gift or a present. Matters relating to travels, speculations or employment will keep your mind at peace.
Cancer : 22 June-22 July
You are advised to keep your valuables safely. Increase in losses is foreseen. Stay away from bad company. Do not add fuel to fire in case of arguments.
Leo : 23 July-21 August
You will recover some bad debts today. Business travels will be successful. Your work flow will increase. Things at home or work will be the cause of your trouble.
Virgo : 22 August-23 September
All your plans will culminate. There are some changes predicted at work. Increase in income is foreseen. You will have a hold on matters outside of work too.
Libra : 24 September-23 October
You will be inclined towards religious tasks and will also meet some high ranking priests. Business will be good. However, some domestic issues may trouble you.
Scorpio : 24 October-22 November
You will be worried due to an injury or robbery today. There may be few hurdles on your way. Loss of wealth is foreseen. You are advised to stay away from other's matters.
Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December
You may have to visit the court for some reason today. Business travels will be successful. Increase in wealth is foreseen. You will also receive the support of your spouse.
Capricorn : 23 December-20 January
Matters relating to inheritance will give you profits. You will move up in life despite the hurdles on your way. However, you are advised not to enter into any arguments with anyone at home as this may increase your troubles.
Aquarius : 21 January-19 February
Students will receive success today. You are predicted to enjoy some culinary treats. Your travels too will be entertaining.
Pisces : 20 February-20 March
Your day will be particularly hectic. Bad news will keep you a bit worried. You may be surrounded with tensions. You are advised to stay positive and true to your word.
