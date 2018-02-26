Subscribe to Boldsky
Daily Horoscope: 26 February 2018

By: Shabana kachhi
Horoscope 26 February 2018 | 26 फरवरी 2018 दैनिक राशिफल | Daily Horoscope Astrology | Boldsky

Astrology is a science which deals with the study of the movement of celestial bodies, like the sun, moon and the planets and their influence on our lives.

Each celestial body has a certain energy, which is reflected into our lives, as they move in each zodiac. This gives a foresight of the events in our future, so that we can control and change them with our will power.

So, here is your daily horoscope for February 26th, 2018. Take a look.

Array

Aries: 21 March-20 April

You will be worried regarding issues at home or outside. There may be some losses at your work place. However, it is a good day for travel. Business will be good.

Array

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

You will receive the benefit of your state. It is a good time to attend interviews elsewhere for a job change. You may be inclined towards black magic today, which is predicted to cause you harm. Your travels will be fruitful. Business will be smooth.

Array

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

You are advised to stay careful of an injury or illness. Losses are predicted for you due to bad company. You are advised to have patience and not take any decisions in haste.

Array

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

Hurdles relating to the state will clear off, which will bring in profits for you. Increase in wealth is foreseen. You are predicted to get marriage proposals. Huge profits are foreseen for you.

Array

Leo: 23 July-21 August

You will move up in life. Matters relating to inheritance will bring in profits. Employment is on the cards. However, your worries are predicted to increase.

Array

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

You are predicted to be a part of a happy event today. Matters relating to studies will be successful. You are advised not to be a part of any argument.

Array

Libra: 24 September-23 October

You are predicted to be tensed due to bad news. An old illness may surface again. Do not enter into arguments. Your day will be relatively good.

Array

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

Today is a very good day for you, as whatever you touch will turn into gold. Your efforts will pay off. Increase in position at work is foreseen. However, you may undergo some physical stress.

Array

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

You will receive the support of influential people. You are predicted to receive good news. Business will be good. Your travels will be successful.

Array

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Buying a new vehicle is on the cards. You will receive some gift or present. Your efforts to move in life will be successful. Matters relating to speculations or employment will be successful.

Array

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

You are advised to postpone matters with a risk factor. Controlling on your expenses will be the need of the hour. Things will not move according to your expectations today. There are chances of losses due to an injury or illness.

Array

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

You are predicted to recover from bad debts today. Avoid giving out loans to anybody, unless the person is trusted. Business travels will be good. Your economic condition will improve.

