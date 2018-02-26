Daily Horoscope: 26 February 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

You will be worried regarding issues at home or outside. There may be some losses at your work place. However, it is a good day for travel. Business will be good.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

You will receive the benefit of your state. It is a good time to attend interviews elsewhere for a job change. You may be inclined towards black magic today, which is predicted to cause you harm. Your travels will be fruitful. Business will be smooth.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

You are advised to stay careful of an injury or illness. Losses are predicted for you due to bad company. You are advised to have patience and not take any decisions in haste.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

Hurdles relating to the state will clear off, which will bring in profits for you. Increase in wealth is foreseen. You are predicted to get marriage proposals. Huge profits are foreseen for you.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

You will move up in life. Matters relating to inheritance will bring in profits. Employment is on the cards. However, your worries are predicted to increase.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

You are predicted to be a part of a happy event today. Matters relating to studies will be successful. You are advised not to be a part of any argument.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

You are predicted to be tensed due to bad news. An old illness may surface again. Do not enter into arguments. Your day will be relatively good.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

Today is a very good day for you, as whatever you touch will turn into gold. Your efforts will pay off. Increase in position at work is foreseen. However, you may undergo some physical stress.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

You will receive the support of influential people. You are predicted to receive good news. Business will be good. Your travels will be successful.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Buying a new vehicle is on the cards. You will receive some gift or present. Your efforts to move in life will be successful. Matters relating to speculations or employment will be successful.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

You are advised to postpone matters with a risk factor. Controlling on your expenses will be the need of the hour. Things will not move according to your expectations today. There are chances of losses due to an injury or illness.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

You are predicted to recover from bad debts today. Avoid giving out loans to anybody, unless the person is trusted. Business travels will be good. Your economic condition will improve.