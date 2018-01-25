Daily Horoscope: 25 January 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

You will be at peace of mind. You are advised to take care of your speech as you are prone to be rude at times. Increase in business is foreseen. Your friend will also lend a helping hand to you.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

You are predicted to have anger issues today. Your expenses will decrease, which is good news. Your work life will be good, provided you continue to work hard. Gifting a pen to a girl will be beneficial for you.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

You are required to keep your personal interests aside while doing any task. You have the tendency to be rude to others because of which you might have arguments with them. You will be able to convince your partner easily. It is a very good day for matters relating to employment and education.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

Your self-confidence will increase. You may be worried regarding your anger issues, which may also put you in trouble. You might come across marriage proposals. Love life too is predicted to be smooth. Over all, it is a good day for you.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

You are predicted to have feelings of unhappiness and disappointment. However, things will be peaceful at home. Buying of land is on the cards for you as the planets in your fourth are in your favour. Remember to always respect your parents. Gifting an item to your mother will bring you luck.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

You will receive the support of your parents today. Your day will be peaceful and relaxing. Things will not go according to you at your work place and you may get promoted to a different position than expected, which may keep you under stress. You may be worried due to sleeplessness and pain in the body.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

You may be rude with your words today. Therefore you are advised to take care of your speech. You are required to take special care of your health too. Your children will be the reason of your increase in wealth. Arguments with a partner are also foreseen for you.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

Your self-confidence will improve. Arguments may arise with someone close to you because of your rudeness in speech. Travels for business purposes will be fruitful. You may be worried about some issues regarding your children.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

You will be inclined towards religious activities. You will work hard to achieve success. There may be a decrease in wealth which you have saved from a long time, which may keep you worried. Your workers at work may be upset with you for forcing some work on them.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

You are predicted to experience restlessness of mind. There will be decrease in your patience too. However, you will receive the support of your spouse. Your important work will remain undone due to some fear.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

You will be completely devoted towards religious tasks today. Opportunities relating to literary field and education will open up for you. Sudden expenses may also crop up. Your work flow will improve. The stars are in your favour. Donating masoor dal today will benefit you.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

You will experience peace of mind. You will receive the support of your family. You may receive clothes as gifts today. Your children will be the reason of your happiness. But matter relating to their education will keep you worried. Some issues with your wife may keep you worried. Old health issues will be resolved. It is a good day to start any new business. You are advised to offer five tulsi leaves to Lord Thakur to receive his blessings. Take blessings of your parents too before doing some important work. Gifting an item to your younger sister will be beneficial.