Daily Horoscope: 25 February 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

Your enemies are predicted to be active today. You will come across some marriage proposals too. Legal hurdles will clear off. Your respect and recognition in society will increase. Wealth too, will increase.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

Your enemies will try to harm you. Matters relating to land and property may have a lot of hurdles on the way. However, sudden gain of wealth too is foreseen for you.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

You are predicted to come across selfish people who will sue you for their own benefit. You will also meet your relatives and friends who will help you sieve through those selfish people.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

You are advised to be careful with matters regarding money give and take. Your day is predicted to be hectic. Do not try to escalate any arguments. You may come across a bad news today but you are advised to have patience as good news will also be on its way.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

Your efforts will pay off. Your respect in society will increase. Actively taking part in a social cause will be your forte today.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

You will receive important news from the side of your child. It is also a good day to send them abroad for further studies if they want to. You are highly advised to avoid accepting gifts or present form someone as these objects will prove to be unlucky for you.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

Your day will be full of troubles. You are advised to take special care of your health. However, you are predicted to receive employment which will do you good.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

You are highly advised to keep your valuables safely as you are at a risk of losing them. Take care of matters relating to money barter. Avoid giving out loans to others as it may turn out to be a bad debt.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

Fear will grip you for most part of the day. There may be tensions in the family. Things relating to recovery of bad debts may keep you worried.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

You are advised to stay away from arguments and hasty decisions. Your love life will be good. New plans will culminate. There will be change in the way of your work.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

You are predicted to visit a temple of an important deity and take their blessings. There will be increase in losses. Keep your valuables safely. Respecting your parents and taking their blessings today will prove to be good for you.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

A robbery will keep you worried today as there are chances of a valuable item being stolen from you. Pain in your chest and below your waist may trouble you.