Daily Horoscope: 24th January, 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

You are advised to exercise caution in your love life. Increase in losses is foreseen. However, things will move in the fast pace. Your hard work too will bear sweet fruit. Offering a red item to Lord Hanuman will do you good.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

You will receive the support of your spouse. You will be in a happy state of mind. Your enemies will remain dormant. You are predicted to recover some bad debts. Increase in profits is foreseen. Your working style will change for the better. You are advised to stay away from oily and spicy food as it may severely affect your health.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

Your travels for business purposes will be successful. You will benefit for matters relating to employment or speculations. New ventures will earn you profits. However, you are predicted to feel emptiness inside you. You will also be mentally troubled.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

Things at work will move at a fast pace. You are predicted to achieve success in examinations. Your deals will be profitable. Matters relating to speculations too will be successful. You are advised to stay wary of relatives as they may bring negativity in your life.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

You will not receive the fruit of your success today. You may even be dragged into arguments. You will not receive expected results from your work today. Joint pain too will trouble you. However, sudden chances of gaining wealth are foreseen.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

You are advised not to undertake very risky issue today. Your expenses might also exceed than planned. Business will undergo a recession phase but you will gain wealth in spite of it. Stay away from negative thoughts.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

Your deals will earn profits. Matters relating to employment and speculations will also be fruitful for you. Interview for a new job will be met with success. Your love life will have a smooth sailing. Marriage proposals too will move forward.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

Your literary pursuits will be successful today. Business deals will earn you profits. You are predicted to take part in a party or a picnic. However, some issue regarding your spouse will trouble you. Also, you will be worried over the loss of a valuable item.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

Your spouse will be the reason of your worries today. You are advised not to enter into arguments. Do not undertake matters with a risk factor. For couples in love, you are predicted to spend maximum time with each other. It is a very good day for business related travels as you will be met with success.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

You will be worried due to your enemies today. All travels will be fruitful. Sudden gain of wealth is also predicted. However, you may have to spend some money on your friends or unexpected guests. You are advised to take special care of your health and have the prescribed medicines on time. `

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

Your love life will be good. Speculations will earn profits for you. You will get good results in examinations too. However, you may be worried regarding stomach ailments. It is a very good day for students.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

Your enemies will remain dormant. You will receive the fruit of your hard work. You may go on a fun trip with life partner and also make promises with them that you will fulfil. There will be some pain in the lower part of your body. However, an old health issue will finally be resolved today, breathing new life into you. Make sure to donate a yellow object today.