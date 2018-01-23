Daily Horoscope: 23 January 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

Change in your work place is predicted. All your plans will see the light of the day and you will reach your goals. Your business will be good. You are advised to make sure not to involve yourself in risky tasks.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

Legal issues will be resolved for you today. You will be inclined towards religious tasks. You will also involve yourself in social causes. Increase in wealth is foreseen. However, you may be worried due to an injury, which may either be physical or mental.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

You are predicted to suffer from a loss due to taking decisions in haste. Therefore you are advised to avoid that. Stay away from others' issues. Losing a valuable is also predicted for you so keep your valuables safely.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

Harmony will prevail in your domestic life. You are advised to stay away from arguments. Increase in wealth is foreseen. It is predicted that you postpone risky issues or taking important decisions as the time is not right for you. Bad news may also be in stores for you.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

Matters of inheritance will bring in great profits for you. Buying of land is also on the cards. Your enemies will stay away from you. The planets in your sixth house are very favourable. You will be free of your debts shortly.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

Your artistic pursuits will be successful. You will get to experience some exciting mouth watering dishes today. `However, you are advised to take care of your speech.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

You will not receive the complete fruit of your hard work today. You are advised to keep up your efforts and have patience. Controlling expenses too is strongly recommended for you.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

A very important task will be completed by you today. You will be in a happy state of mind. However, you will be a little worried over domestic matters or other issues. Physical stress too is predicted for you.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

Your enemies will be active today and will try to cause you harm. However, you will remain happy be receiving a good news. Do not enter into arguments. Business will be good. It is also a good time to start a new business venture.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

You are predicted to receive new clothes and jewellery. However, pain in the left eye may trouble you because of the unfavourable planets in your twelfth house. It is a good day for matters relating to employment and speculations.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

Expenses are predicted to increase for you, which may keep you worried. Do not expect others to lend you a helping hand today. You may also suffer from mental chaos. In such cases, you are advised to make efforts to stay happy.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

Your business is predicted to increase. You will recover from some bad debts too. Do not take any decision in haste. You are predicted to meet some influential people from whome you will benefit immensely.