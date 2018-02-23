Daily Horoscope: 23 February 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

Sudden gain of wealth is foreseen for you. You are advised to postpone risky issues. You may face difficulties regarding matters with accidents, injury, illness or arguments.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

You are advised to be careful regarding your work today. Any travel that you undertake today will be successful.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

It is a very good day for you today. All your efforts will be met with success. However, they may be a few hurdles in your business.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

You will enjoy a get-together with your friends. Students will be especially successful. You will do your work with full dedication.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

Your day is predicted to be hectic. You are advised not to let go any opportunity to earn wealth. Bad news may trouble you. Avoid undertaking any matters with a risk factor.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

All your efforts will be met with success. Some people may try to create hurdles in your path. Your respect in society will increase. You may not concentrate on your work today.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

An injury or illness may keep you troubled. But good news will keep you happy. Your respect in society will increase. However, you may feel some restlessness.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

Your efforts to move up in life will succeed. You will do good deeds. It is advised for you to stay away from arguments as it may out you in trouble.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

Fear is predicted to grip you today. There may be some hurdles on your path which will trouble you. Unexpected expenses might crop up. You may also have to take a loan. Arguments may lead on revenge issues today.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

Your business travels will be successful. It is a good time to start a new business. You may come across marriage proposals today.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

New plans will culminate and this will keep you happy. Your love life will be good. Your work ethics will change for good. Business is predicted to earn you profits.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

Arguments or difficulties will keep you worried. You may not be inclined towards religious tasks today. You will come across ways to increase your wealth. However, legal matters will be the cause of your concern.