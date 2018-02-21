Subscribe to Boldsky
Daily Horoscope: 21 February 2018

By: Shabana kachhi
Women love all jewellery and especially diamonds. But did you know that diamonds are not a suitable Gem to possess?

According to Vedic astrology, each of the zodiac signs has a particular Gemstone which is said to bring the wearer Luck and success in life. Every stone has a quality which, when worn by the right person, inculcates positive vibes in their lives and remove all the obstacles in their path. Gemstones continuously vibrate and their power is said to absorb in our individual aura. This creates a barrier against any other bad vibration coming from outside sources.

In order to tap into the magic of these gemstones, it needs to be strictly worn by the right zodiac signs. Read on to know which gemstone is ideal for your Zodiac house.

  • Aries- Red coral
  • Taurus- Diamond
  • Gemini- Green Emerald
  • Cancer- Moonstone or pearl
  • Leo- Ruby
  • Virgo- Green Emerald
  • Libra- Royal Blue diamond
  • Scorpio- Red Coral
  • Sagittarius- Topez
  • Capricorn- Black Sapphire
  • Aquarius- Blue Sapphire
  • Pisces- Yellow Sapphire

Here is Your Daily Horoscope for February 21st 2018.

Aries : 21 March-20 April

Sudden gain of wealth is foreseen for you. Do not undertake matters with a risk factor. An accident or injury is foreseen for you. You will be surrounded with negative energy.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

You will receive the support of your spouse. Support in legal matters is foreseen. Increase in wealth to is predicted through your business earning profits.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

Excess expenditure on guests is predicted for you today. Matters of inheritance will bring in profits for you. You are expected to receive full recognition of your work today.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

Matters relating to studies will be successful. You will come across exciting culinary treats. Increase is wealth is foreseen. Your plans too are predicted to finally culminate.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

You will come across situations where your hard work will not give the desired results. You are advised to exercise patience and keep your self confidence intact.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

Your respect in society will increase. Your hard work will finally bear results. You will come across opportunities galore to earn wealth. Meeting with old friends is on the cards.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

You will meet some of your old friends today. Good news will find its way towards you. You will be in a happy state of mind. Business is predicted to be good.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

You will be quite happy in buying of new clothes. Your business travels will be successful. Investments will definitely earn profits. A promotion at work place is on the cards for you.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

Things are go according to you, but not without certain obstacles. Losses too are in stores for you as you are predicted to loss some wealth. However, you are highly advised to stay away from bad company and be cautious of people you ask help from.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

Your business travels will be fruitful. You will be able to recover some bad debts. Things outside of home may keep you worried today. However, sudden gain of wealth is foreseen.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

Your plans will finally see the light of the day. Love life too is predicted to be smooth. Certain impending tasks will move quickly and will culminate.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

You are predicted to travel to a religious place today. Increase in knowledge is predicted for you. You will overcome hurdles and bring in profits for yourself.

Wednesday, February 21, 2018, 8:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 21, 2018
