Daily Horoscope: 19th January, 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

Your business will be good. You will succeed in finding a job today. However, you need to take precautions about possible injury in the lower part of your body.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

You will meet your best-friend and relatives today. Good news is in store for you. Increase in wealth is foreseen. However, an old illness will suddenly bounce back. Things are said to improve at your work place.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

The unemployed will receive employment today. You may also be surprised by receiving gifts. You are advised to postpone risky issues to a later date. Any long travel will be extremely fruitful for you.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

You are advised to take a special care of your health. Increase in losses is in store for you. Your enemies will fail and stay away from you. Take care not to involve yourself in any arguments or unnecessary issues. You may be worried over an issue regarding a female member in your family today.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

You will recover from some bad debts today. Worries and tensions will stay away from you. You are advised to take care of your family members. Your path to success will be easy and you will come across many new opportunities in life.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

Situations at work are going to improve for you. All your plans will be successful. You will come across many opportunities to earn wealth. It is also a good time to start a new business venture.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

You will be inclined towards religious tasks today. Take care of your health though. Any impending legal matters will be resolved. Business will be smooth. You are advised not to enter into any arguments today.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

You are predicted to suffer from a loss due to injury, robbery or argument. You will be distracted from your work. You are advised to postpone any matter with a risk factor for later, as the time is not auspicious now. Matters relating to court settlements will be in your favour.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

You may face some political hurdles in your path today. But there is also good news in store for you. You may get some marriage proposals too. Business will earn you profits. Your travels will be both profitable and successful.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You are predicted to receive employment. Matters relating to inheritance will be profitable for you. You are advised not to vouch for your friend today, as they may fail you. Take care of your health issues. Business will be good too.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

Any tasks relating to studies will be beneficial for you. You will relish your favourite dishes today. Investments in property and speculations will earn you profits. Do not take decisions in haste. You are advised to exercise caution over any court matters.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

You are advised not to involve yourself in others' matters. Bad news may be in store for you. Do not take decisions in haste. Your marital life may need a special attention. Taking a peepal leaf with honey and curds and placing it below a peepal tree will bring in loads of luck for you.