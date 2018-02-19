Subscribe to Boldsky
Daily Horoscope: 19 February 2018

By: Shabana kachhi
Astrology is a very ancient science which begantwo centuries before the birth of Christ. The Babylonians knew that the events in the sky had direct effect on human lives. Major events like passing of a comet, meteor shower or an eclipse were given importance. This is the story of the birth of Astrology.

Astrology later spread to different parts of the world such as China, India and Greece. In India this science was combined with Local belief and religion to give birth to Vedic astrology.Vedic astrology is slightly different from Astrology in the west as it is more precise, with the moon being the main character. The presence of moon determines the events happening in our future.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for February 19th 2018.

Aries : 21 March-20 April

All your hurdles are predicted to clear off. Praying lord Shiva will ease off all your troubles. Business will be good. Increase in wealth is foreseen.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

You are advised not to involve yourself in others' argument. Do not take any decisions in haste. Keeping your valuables safe should be your priority as there are chances of a robbery.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

You will receive the support of your spouse. Legal matters will be in your favour. You are advised to stay away from issues. Increase in wealth is foreseen.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

Matters of inheritance will give you profits. It is a good time for students to gain admissions in colleges of their choice.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

There may be issues at home relating to the meals. Students will gain extensively from today. You will be occupied for most of the day. Chances of gaining wealth is foreseen.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

You will be worried over receiving bad news. Tensions and arguments will prevail over the day. You are advised to keep control over your speech as your words may be quite bitter to people around you.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

You will receive the fruit of your success. Your work in office will be recognised. You will come across opportunities to earn wealth. It is a good time for you to start any new business venture.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

You are predicted to meet some old friends. A new friend too may enter your life. You will receive an enthusiastic news. However, a certain kind of restlessness is going to take over you.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

Sudden gain of wealth is foreseen for you today which will keep you happy. Do not undertake matters with a risk factor. The unemployed will receive employment. It is a good time to appear for interviews if you are planning to change jobs.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

Your tasks will not move as expected today. You may also face unnecessary expenses. You are advised not to undertake matters with a risk factor. Do not provide a guarantee to any more today as you may be back stabbed.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

Your enemies will try to harm you today but will be unsuccessful. You will receive the support of your spouse. It is a good time to meet your romantic interest. Travel will be fruitful.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

It is a very good time for matters relating to Travels, employment or speculations. All your plans will culminate. You are predicted to receive support from the outside.

