Daily Horoscope: 18 January 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

Arguments may arise for you today. You are advised to take care of your health. You will be somewhat distracted from your work. Bad news may be in store for you. Exercising precaution under stressful circumstances will benefit you.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

All your efforts will pay off. You will receive recognition for your work. Wealth is expected to increase. People in the administrative field will take note of your work and praise you for it. You will be worried about the health of your spouse. Watering a Gunar tree and offering your prayers to Goddess Bhagvati will bring in luck for you.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

You will receive respect from society. Meeting with relatives is foreseen. Good news is in store for you. All your tasks or plans will be completed without any hurdles, just as you planned.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

Sudden gain of wealth is foreseen for you today. Incomplete tasks will move forward. The unemployed will receive employment today. Fulfilment of a task will bring in happiness for you.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

Increase in losses is predicted for you today. Therefore you are advised to stay away from bad company. Also, keep yourself away from unnecessary arguments. An injury or illness may too trouble you.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

Your efforts to recover some bad debts will be successful. Health may need attention. Your travels will be fruitful. Business too, will earn you profits. The decisions you take solely will benefit you in a big way.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

You will face hurdles on your way due to physical weakness. New plans will be introduced. Your conduct at work will improve. Increase in respect and recognition is foreseen. You will come across new opportunities in life.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

You are advised to control your speech today. You may face political hurdles in your path. You will be inclined towards religious tasks. Increase in wealth and happiness is foreseen for you in the near future.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

You are advised to take care during travels. You will receive support from your spouse. However, you may be a little worried over your children. An injury or robbery may trouble you today.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

Your self-respect will be hurt today. Therefore you are advised to stay away from anything that might hurt your feelings, especially if it is related to your spouse or child. Your travels will be fruitful.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

Your enemies will remain dormant. Matters relating to buying of land may take place today which will prove to be beneficial for you. You will move up in life. Income too will increase. Do not take decisions in haste. You will come across new opportunities in life.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

You will take part in a fun party or picnic. Students will highly benefit today. Increase in wealth is foreseen. Happiness will prevail in your life. However, you are advised to be careful of hidden enemies.