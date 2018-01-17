Daily Horoscope: 17th January, 2018

Have you ever been advised by your elders to wait for an auspicious time before starting something new and you shrugged it off citing your disbelief in superstitions? But this fact has nothing to do with blind superstitions at all. It's all science.
Astrology is that part of science which studies the movement of celestial objects in and out of our zodiac houses. Some planets cause you harm when they enter your zodiac house and some planets bring you luck.
Therefore, your elders always advise you to consult your natal chart to know the planetary positions in your zodiac sign. You simply have more chances of success in your endeavours when you do things at an auspicious time.
Your daily horoscope will help you too in finding out about what is in store for you on that particular day and plan accordingly.
so, here is your daily horoscope for January 17th, 2018. Know what the stars have in store for you today.
Aries: 21 March-20 April
The stars are aligned just right for you. Your travels will be fruitful. You will fulfill whatever responsibility you have to take over today. You are advised to go ahead in buying property if you have plans for the same. Donating red items in a place of worship will prove to be beneficial for you.
Taurus: 21 April-21 May
Singles will come across marriage proposals today. Marriage is also on the cards. You are advised not to ignore your friends and family. Take precaution and stay away from any kind of arguments, as it may attract negative energy for you.
Gemini: 22 May-21 June
You will receive the support of your spouse today. Your enemies will remain out of your way. You are also predicted to recover from bad debts. You will be re-united with old friends who've moved away from you in the past.
Cancer: 22 June-22 July
You are advised to stay away from unimportant matters. Keeping your mental cool will help solve issues. Your economic condition will improve. Do not indulge yourself in show-off or bragging.
Leo: 23 July-21 August
Business travels will be fruitful. You will gain from matters relating to employment and speculations. However, you are predicted to feel certain emptiness inside of you. Writing "Ram" on a peepal leaf and offering it to Lord Hanuman will be beneficial for you.
Virgo: 22 August-23 September
Relatives will be the reason for uneasiness for you. Praying to lord Hanuman will be beneficial. Business will be good. You will excel in your field of work. You are advised to chant any mantra that you are proficient in.
Libra: 24 September-23 October
You will not receive the full fruit of your hard work today. Do not enter into arguments. It is a good time to buy electronic items. Feeding birds today will invite luck into your life.
Scorpio: 24 October-22 November
It is an auspicious time for you to start anything new. You will take important decisions too. However, your love life will face a few hurdles. Your business will bring in profits for you.
Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December
Your love life will need extra attention today. Losses will be on an increase for you. Your work will move at a fast pace. Your hard work will pay off. Your enemies will be dormant but will secretly wish for your bad luck.
Capricorn: 23 December-20 January
Your deals will earn profits. Employment too is on the cards. Matters relating to speculations will earn profits. Your travel endeavors due to business reasons will be successful too.
Aquarius: 21 January-19 February
Both good and bad news are in store for you. A person close to you will interfere in your matters, much to your dislike. Offer red rose and white rice to Goddess Lakshmi for good luck.
Pisces: 20 February- 20 March
Your economic condition will improve. Any impeding matter will be resolved. It is not a good day for you health wise, therefore, you are advised to exercise precaution. You will spend unnecessarily on your partner, which will keep you worried. Offer a gudhal flower to Goddess Durga for good luck.