Daily Horoscope: 17 February 2018

Numbers have a very important significant in Vedic Astrology. Right from your date of birth to the stars in the sky, everything has numbers.
During the advanced studies of Astrology, people realized the power of numbers as well. They found out that certain numbers are lucky for some zodiac signs and certain number are unlucky. This lead to a new branch of study called Numerology.
Numerology is a branch of astrology which studies the effects of numbers on our lives. Our date of birth decides which numbers are lucky for us and which aren't. Numbers are everywhere. Even our name has a number associated with it. A numerologist studies the number your name has and makes necessary corrections to it in order to make your name lucky for you. After all, luck is a very important factor that drives us humans.
Here is the list of lucky numbers for each zodiac signs.
- Aries- 1, 11, 34, 45, 10, 21, 91
- Taurus- 2, 5, 11, 13, 20, 24, 35
- Gemini- 3, 14, 21, 25, 30, 33, 36
- Cancer- 4, 8, 13, 22, 26, 31, 37
- Leo- 1, 5, 12, 17, 21, 33, 101
- Virgo- 6, 10, 24, 33, 39
- Libra- 7, 10, 13, 16, 18, 25, 29, 34, 37
- Scorpio- 2, 4, 8, 14, 17, 26, 35, 44, 58, 77, 111
- Sagittarius- 3, 8, 9, 18, 27, 36, 45, 59
- Capricorn- 3, 5, 8, 10, 14, 19, 41
- Aquarius- 1, 6, 9, 11, 17, 20, 22, 26, 35, 68, 101
- Pisces-4, 5, 9, 12, 24, 39, 46, 50, 78
Here is your Daily Horoscope for February 17th 2018.
Aries : 21 March-20 April
Your economic will improve. However, you will be worried over some issues at home. Your prestige will increase. You will be respected in your society. There is some change predicted in your work ethics.
Taurus : 21 April-21 May
You will be inclined towards teaching tasks. Legal hurdles will clear off. Increase in wealth is foreseen. Laziness may overcome you today, therefore you are advised to be careful.
Gemini : 22 May-21 June
You are advised to postpone risky issues. Special attention to health is required today as you may feel weak. Ailments relating to the change in weather may trouble you.
Cancer : 22 June-22 July
The support of your spouse is required today. Legal issues will bring in profits for you. You are advised to stay away from others' arguments. Your health will be the cause of your concern today.
Leo : 23 July-21 August
There is some loss predicted to your wealth today. However, it is a good day to invest this wealth in speculations. Students will achieve success in examinations. Domestic issues may trouble you.
Virgo : 22 August-23 September
You will excel in your literary pursuits. Exciting culinary treats are also in stores for you. Business will be good. You are advised to control your anger issues today.
Libra : 24 September-23 October
Your health will be weak today. It will be a hectic day for you. Bad news may come your way. You will be filled with tensions and worries.
Scorpio : 24 October-22 November
You will receive the fruit of your success. Your prestige in society will increase. Travel will be fruitful. In case of travel through a vehicle, you are advised to be careful as chances of accidents are foreseen.
Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December
You are predicted to receive enthusiastic news. Meeting with old friends is foreseen. However, a dear friend will try to move away from you, but you are advised to retain them. Business will earn you profits.
Capricorn : 23 December-20 January
You are predicted to receive employment today. Sudden gain of wealth is also foreseen. You will come across many opportunities to gain wealth.
Aquarius : 21 January-19 February
Unnecessary expenses are foreseen for you today. You may experience physical strain. You are predicted to lose a valuable item; therefore you are advised to be careful regarding it.
Pisces : 20 February-20 March
Matters relating to travel, speculations or employment will bring in profits. You will also recover from some bad debts. However, an old issue may trouble you.
