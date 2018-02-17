Daily Horoscope: 17 February 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

Your economic will improve. However, you will be worried over some issues at home. Your prestige will increase. You will be respected in your society. There is some change predicted in your work ethics.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

You will be inclined towards teaching tasks. Legal hurdles will clear off. Increase in wealth is foreseen. Laziness may overcome you today, therefore you are advised to be careful.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

You are advised to postpone risky issues. Special attention to health is required today as you may feel weak. Ailments relating to the change in weather may trouble you.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

The support of your spouse is required today. Legal issues will bring in profits for you. You are advised to stay away from others' arguments. Your health will be the cause of your concern today.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

There is some loss predicted to your wealth today. However, it is a good day to invest this wealth in speculations. Students will achieve success in examinations. Domestic issues may trouble you.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

You will excel in your literary pursuits. Exciting culinary treats are also in stores for you. Business will be good. You are advised to control your anger issues today.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

Your health will be weak today. It will be a hectic day for you. Bad news may come your way. You will be filled with tensions and worries.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

You will receive the fruit of your success. Your prestige in society will increase. Travel will be fruitful. In case of travel through a vehicle, you are advised to be careful as chances of accidents are foreseen.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

You are predicted to receive enthusiastic news. Meeting with old friends is foreseen. However, a dear friend will try to move away from you, but you are advised to retain them. Business will earn you profits.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

You are predicted to receive employment today. Sudden gain of wealth is also foreseen. You will come across many opportunities to gain wealth.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

Unnecessary expenses are foreseen for you today. You may experience physical strain. You are predicted to lose a valuable item; therefore you are advised to be careful regarding it.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

Matters relating to travel, speculations or employment will bring in profits. You will also recover from some bad debts. However, an old issue may trouble you.