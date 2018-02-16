Daily Horoscope: 16th February, 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

Bad news is in store for you. You are advised not to enter into arguments. Take extra care of your valuable items. You are predicted to suffer from a loss due to hasty decisions.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

You will receive the fruit of your success. Your assignments will be completed. You will also get recognition for your work. Increase in wealth is foreseen. All schemes will be successfully implemented.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

Good news is on its way. Meeting old friends will make you happy. You will be inclined towards religious tasks.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

Your efforts to move up in life will be successful. Increase in wealth is foreseen. You are predicted to receive a surprise gift today.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

Marriage proposals will move forward and can even materialize. Matters relating to children will give you happiness. However, increase in loss is foreseen. Do not keep any expectations from others. You are also advised not to indulge in showing off.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

Your efforts to recover from some bad debts will be successful. Long business travels too will be fruitful. However, fear of your enemies will trouble you.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

You may live in an imaginary world and will confused regarding taking any decisions. New plans will culminate. There will be a change in your work ethics. There may be a few people who will go against you, but will not be able to cause you any harm.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

You will be inclined towards religious aspects today. Political hurdles will clear. Increase in wealth is foreseen. However, you need to be careful of any injury or illness.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

An argument will be the reason of your worry today. The possibility of the argument escalating to court is also foreseen. You may undergo physical stress. Pain in the back of your head is predicted.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Your travels will be successful. You will receive the support of your spouse. You may be a target for political revenge; therefore, you are advised to be careful. Do not take decisions in haste. Your love life will be smooth.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

Your enemies will be dormant. Hurdles on the way of matters relating to land and property will clear off. You will move up in life. Increase in wealth is foreseen. You are predicted to meet old friends; however, you are advised to stay away from bad company.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

Long travel is on the cards for you. The stars are in your favour. All your efforts will pay off and your plans will culminate. You are also predicted to meet your target.