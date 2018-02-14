Daily Horoscope: 14th February, 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

Your enemies will be active today. You may come across a marriage proposal. Hurdles in legal matters will be resolved. Your respect in society will increase. Gain of wealth is foreseen.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

Your enemies will try to harm you today. Hurdles related to land and property will be resolved. All your efforts will pay off. You are predicted to receive employment. You will move up in life.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

Students will succeed today. You are predicted to take part in a party or picnic with close friends. It is a very good day for you to travel abroad to pursue further studies. Your enemies will stay away. However, you will meet some old friends or relatives.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

You are advised to exercise precaution regarding money. Your day is predicted to be hectic. Do not encourage arguments at work. Also, take care not to get into an argument with your old friends and family. Having patience while dealing with matters will help you move forward. Good news is in store for you.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

You are predicted to be busy throughout the day. You may also be a little irritable in the morning. You may experience some pain or even an injury in the back parts of your body. Travels will be successful.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

Good news is expected for you today. Increase in respect in society is foreseen. Do not enter into arguments. Your enemies will try to harm you today, but you are advised to exercise patience while dealing with them.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

You will be worried over some issues today. You are advised to take care of your health. Employment is on the cards. Sudden gain of wealth is foreseen.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

You are advised to keep your valuables safe, as there are chances of you losing them. Be careful in money matters. Keeping bad company may cause you harm. Do not try to undertake matters with a risky factor.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

You will be worried over some issues regarding work or health. Your efforts to recover from bad debts will be successful. Your travel will be fruitful. Increase in wealth is foreseen.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You may have to suffer from a loss due to hasty decisions. Your love life too may be unsuccessful. You are advised to offer a ladoo to Lord Ganesha for easing all your troubles.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

You will be happy taking the blessings of the gods or even travelling for religious purposes. However, an old health issue may keep you worried. Increase in losses is foreseen and so is gaining profits. This means that there will be a delicate balance between profits and losses.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

You may be worried with issues regarding a robbery, an injury or even an argument. These issues may even cause you loss. A dear friend is predicted to leave your side. Some old enemy will also become active and try to harm you. You are advised to be extra-cautious regarding your health. Offering some water mixed with turmeric to a peepal tree will help solve your problems.