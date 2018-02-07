Daily Horoscope: 07 February 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

Your day will be quite hectic. Try to stay away from arguments. Old health issues may suddenly crop up. Some bad news too may be expected. The health of your spouse may trouble you. You are advised to offer red vermillion to Lord Hanuman and receive his blessings.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

Your efforts will be successful. Increase in respect in society is foreseen. You are expected to come across opportunities to increase wealth. For students, it is a good day to receive admissions in the college of your choice.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

You will experience some unnecessary expenses today. Meeting with close friends and family is on the cards. Good news is on its way. Your health will be good. You will earn profits in business.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

You will be worried over the health of your spouse. Business travels will be fruitful. Sudden gain of wealth is also foreseen.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

You will be worried regarding an old health issues. Rise of new problems may trouble you. You are advised to be careful regarding money matters. Increase in losses is predicted for you. You may also have to take a loan but you are strictly advised against it as things will definitely get better.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

Matters relating to your child will give you trouble. You will be able to recover some debts. It is a good day for employment and speculations.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

You will find some people going against you. Health wise, you will have to exercise precautions. New ideas will take place and you will enter into new ventures. Increase in wealth is foreseen.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

You are advised to undertake any task with enthusiasm. You will be inclined towards religious tasks. Matters relating to court will be resolved. Increase in wealth is foreseen. However, you are advised to watch your words.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

You will be somewhat fearful today. There are chances of injury during travel. You may incur losses in arguments. You are advised to offer 5 laddoos to Lord Jupiter to ward off negativity.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

You are strictly advised to avoid arguments at any cost. You will receive the support of your spouse. Asking the opinion of family members before taking a decision will help you in a new endeavour. Legal issues will be resolved. You will be in a happy state of mind.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

You are advised against giving out loans to any one today as it may turn out to be irrecoverable. Keep your valuables safely. Any hurdles in issues regarding home or property will be cleared today. Your enemies will be dormant.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

You may invite trouble for yourself due to your way of thinking. However, you will enjoy some leisurely time with friends and family by going to an outing. It is a day of success for students. Increase in profits is foreseen along with increase in unnecessary expenditure as well. Long travel is on the cards for you but you are advised to exercise precaution during the journey.