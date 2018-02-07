Daily Horoscope: 07 February 2018

Many a times, we come across a lot of people who say that our destiny is pre- determined. Everything that happens in our life is already decided by the Supreme Being. A robber is destined to be a robber since his birth and a millionaire is born to be one. Then, what is the point of praying? Why are wishes for if everything in our lives is already decided by the stars? Is all this actually true?
According to Religious scholars, every human being is born with goodness and evil residing in him. We are also given the choice of free will be God, and this is what determines what we become in life. We are always faced with two roads in our lives- the good and the bad. It is upon us to choose a path according to our free will and it is which eventually decides our destiny. This means to say that a robber is not born a robber. He just merely chooses that path in life which makes him one. He may blame it on the turn of events or other circumstances. But the truth is that it's the choices he made and accepted the wrong path which led him to destruction. Similarly, a millionaire is not destined to be born as such. In fact people born in rich families may not always remain rich for the rest of their lives. It will all eventually depend on the choices they make in life.
Your horoscope too works the same way. It may intimate you regarding the things that will happen in your near future but it is eventually all boil down to what path you decide to walk on-
Here is your Daily horoscope for February 7th 2018.
Aries : 21 March-20 April
Your day will be quite hectic. Try to stay away from arguments. Old health issues may suddenly crop up. Some bad news too may be expected. The health of your spouse may trouble you. You are advised to offer red vermillion to Lord Hanuman and receive his blessings.
Taurus : 21 April-21 May
Your efforts will be successful. Increase in respect in society is foreseen. You are expected to come across opportunities to increase wealth. For students, it is a good day to receive admissions in the college of your choice.
Gemini : 22 May-21 June
You will experience some unnecessary expenses today. Meeting with close friends and family is on the cards. Good news is on its way. Your health will be good. You will earn profits in business.
Cancer : 22 June-22 July
You will be worried over the health of your spouse. Business travels will be fruitful. Sudden gain of wealth is also foreseen.
Leo : 23 July-21 August
You will be worried regarding an old health issues. Rise of new problems may trouble you. You are advised to be careful regarding money matters. Increase in losses is predicted for you. You may also have to take a loan but you are strictly advised against it as things will definitely get better.
Virgo : 22 August-23 September
Matters relating to your child will give you trouble. You will be able to recover some debts. It is a good day for employment and speculations.
Libra : 24 September-23 October
You will find some people going against you. Health wise, you will have to exercise precautions. New ideas will take place and you will enter into new ventures. Increase in wealth is foreseen.
Scorpio : 24 October-22 November
You are advised to undertake any task with enthusiasm. You will be inclined towards religious tasks. Matters relating to court will be resolved. Increase in wealth is foreseen. However, you are advised to watch your words.
Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December
You will be somewhat fearful today. There are chances of injury during travel. You may incur losses in arguments. You are advised to offer 5 laddoos to Lord Jupiter to ward off negativity.
Capricorn : 23 December-20 January
You are strictly advised to avoid arguments at any cost. You will receive the support of your spouse. Asking the opinion of family members before taking a decision will help you in a new endeavour. Legal issues will be resolved. You will be in a happy state of mind.
Aquarius : 21 January-19 February
You are advised against giving out loans to any one today as it may turn out to be irrecoverable. Keep your valuables safely. Any hurdles in issues regarding home or property will be cleared today. Your enemies will be dormant.
Pisces : 20 February-20 March
You may invite trouble for yourself due to your way of thinking. However, you will enjoy some leisurely time with friends and family by going to an outing. It is a day of success for students. Increase in profits is foreseen along with increase in unnecessary expenditure as well. Long travel is on the cards for you but you are advised to exercise precaution during the journey.
