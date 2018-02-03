Daily Horoscope: 03 February 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

Increase in respect in the society is foreseen for you. You will receive good returns for your hard work. Business is expected to be good. However, the fear of your enemies may trouble you.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

You will enjoy happy moments will your family and friends today. Good news is on the cards. Your self- respect will prevail. Business is predicted to be good.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

Matters relating to Travels, speculation or employment will bring in expected profits for you. However, you will experience pain in the lower back. You are advised not to take decisions in haste.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

You will incur unnecessary expenses today. Never try to follow herd mentality as it may prove to be negative for you. It is a bad day to give out loans to anyone.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

You will remain happy in matters at home or outside. Your travels will bring in profits. You will also recover some bad debts. Your efforts will finally pay off.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

All your plans will be successful. However, fear of enemies will trouble you. Respect in society is foreseen. Business will be good. Excitement in life will prevail. You are advised to keep an eye on your enemies.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

A long impending legal issue will finally be resolved today. You will be inclined in religious events. You are advised to chant a special mantra today. You will have to work hard to achieve your goals.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

You are strictly advised not to rush into matters. Take care in matters relating to vehicles or machinery, especially when using them. Also, arguments in legal matters should be avoided. Lighting a ghee diya near a tulsi plant will benefit you.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

Your love life will be smooth. You will benefit in legal matters. Business will be good. Increase in wealth is foreseen. However, you are advised not to let laziness take over you.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

Matters relating to inheritance will be profitable. It is a good time to invest in the share market. Your travels will be auspicious and fruitful. Do not take part in unnecessary arguments.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

You will savour some exciting dishes today. Do not be a part of other's arguments. Your efforts to recover bad debts will be successful. You will be in a happy state of mind.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

Your day will be hectic. You may be worried due to receiving bad news. You are advised to take care of your speech as bad language may put you in trouble.